Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 17 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Jakob Junis

Feltner will continue making his case to be part of the Rockies’ starting rotation.

By Renee Dechert
2024 Colorado Rockies Spring Training Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

Today, the Colorado Rockies (8-6) welcome the Milwaukee Brewers (7-9) to Salt River Fields.

Jakob Junis will take the mound for the Brewers while Ryan Feltner will start for the Colorado Rockies.

First Pitch: 2:10 MDT

TV: Not available

Radio: KOA

Lineups

For the visiting Brewers

And the home Rockies:

