Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 17 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Jakob Junis

Today, the Colorado Rockies (8-6) welcome the Milwaukee Brewers (7-9) to Salt River Fields.

Jakob Junis will take the mound for the Brewers while Ryan Feltner will start for the Colorado Rockies.

First Pitch: 2:10 MDT

TV: Not available

Radio: KOA

Lineups

For the visiting Brewers

And the home Rockies:

★ ★ ★