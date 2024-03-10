Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 17 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Jakob Junis

Today, the Colorado Rockies (8-6) welcome the Milwaukee Brewers (7-9) to Salt River Fields.
Jakob Junis will take the mound for the Brewers while Ryan Feltner will start for the Colorado Rockies.
First Pitch: 2:10 MDT
TV: Not available
Radio: KOA
Lineups
For the visiting Brewers
Sundays are better with baseball— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 10, 2024
: @ESPNMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/Tvca7hmFzj
And the home Rockies:
#Rockies vs. #Brewers @SaltRiverFields pic.twitter.com/EmL7HRh6Fo— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) March 10, 2024
★ ★ ★
