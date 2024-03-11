When pitchers and catchers first reported to Salt River Fields at Talking stick a few weeks ago, I broke down some of the storylines for fans of the Colorado Rockies to follow during spring training. One such storyline was the battle for backup positions on the Rockies’ Opening Day 26-man roster.

When it came to the utility-man spot for the 2024 Rockies, I posited that the position was incumbent Alan Trejo’s to lose. Although he was outrighted off the roster this off-season, once Germán Márquez heads to the 60-day IL there will be a 40-man spot for him to claim. Behind Trejo I considered prospect Julio Carreras (no. 22 PuRP) a dark horse for the roster spot thanks to a strong winter in LIDOM and having been placed on the 40-man roster as protection from the 2022 Rule 5 draft.

Trejo is still the most likely candidate for the position with his big league experience and a strong spring so far. With a little over two weeks left before the regular season starts Trejo is 7-for-21 with a double, a home run, 5 RsBI, and just one strikeout to two walks. Meanwhile Carreras is likely to start his season with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. the 24-year-old has two doubles and a home run on his résumé, but is also 4-for-23 with five strikeouts.

Halfway through spring training, a new candidate is applying for the utility-man position. 26-year-old Aaron Schunk was a second round pick out of the University of Georgia in the 2019 MLB draft. The former Bulldog had a strong introductory season with the short-season Boise Hawks in 2019, hitting .306/.370/.503 with 12 doubles, two triples, and six home runs. He unfortunately lost a full year of development when the 2020 minor league season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has spent the last three seasons working his way up to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Schunk has shown improvement in each season of his minor league career, culminating in a very strong season with the Isotopes in 2023. He hit .290/.350/.461 with 24 doubles, six triples, and 14 home runs with the ‘Topes while also driving in 77 runs. He also put his underrated speed to good use with 12 stolen bases. Here at Purple Row we viewed him as a potential candidate for a late-season call-up, but sadly that did not come to pass.

Having made various mechanical adjustments during his minor league journey, Schunk can continue to develop as a hitter. While there is still a swing-and-miss component to his at-bats, he has quick hands, great bat speed, and the ability to hit the ball for power.

Schunk is hitting quite well so far this spring. In 20 plate appearances he’s gone 7-for-18 with two doubles and five RsBI. He’s also stolen two bases on three attempts.

Where Schunk can continue to shine is in his defensive versatility. Although he is primarily a third baseman, he has shown himself to be a capable defender at second base and can also play first base if needed. It’s also interesting to note that Schunk was a pretty solid relief pitcher in college with a career ERA of 2.79 in 38 appearances.

Where Schunk would potentially fall short in his candidacy for the Opening Day utility-man position would be his inability to play shortstop. The Rockies need their utility-man to be able to spell starting shortstop Ezequiel Tovar when he needs a day off. However, this shortcoming must have been on the minds of the Rockies coaching staff as well. In spring training for 2024—for the first time in either his collegiate or professional career—Aaron Schunk is logging innings at shortstop.

“Aaron Schunk played shortstop for the first time, made a nice back-hand play,” Rockies skipper Bud Black said following Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. “We’re looking at him at short, just to expand his horizons a bit.”

Schunk came in at shortstop in the bottom of the sixth inning and made quite the slick diving play to keep a grounder from Cubs’ third baseman Patrick Wisdom in the infield. While Wisdom reached first safely, it was a pretty impressive play for someone making their first professional appearance at the position.

In case you missed it: check out this diving play at shortstop by #Rockies prospect @RealSlimSchunky from Saturday's game against the Cubs. Not bad for a guy who's playing the position for the first time either in college or professionally! pic.twitter.com/RH8iQu8oH3 — Evan Lang (@evan_lang27) March 11, 2024

Schunk played the rest of that game at shortstop, and shifted from third to short in Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. He’s now logged four innings across two games at the new position and we are likely to see him get even more time there as spring training progresses.

He may have fallen off the Rockies’ top 30 prospect rankings from MLB Pipeline, we still have him in our top 30 for the pre-season PuRPs rankings at no. 29. If Schunk can continue to impress during his “interview” for the utility-man roster spot, he might finally find himself making his big league debut in 2024.

★ ★ ★

Hill fully embracing new role, showing signs of lights-out reliever | MLB.com

It’s been a long road for Rockies pitching prospect Jaden Hill after dealing with injuries. The Rockies decided to convert the right-handed pitcher from LSU to a reliever this spring and Hill has embraced his new role, working with big league relievers in the organization like Tyler Kinely and Justin Lawrence. If he continues to thrive in the spring, Hill might find himself making his debut for the Rockies sooner rather than later.

Injuries and Moves: Gilbreath to throw off a mound on Tuesday | MLB.com

Left-handed reliever Lucas Gilbreath had Tommy John surgery prior to the 2023 season and is itching to get back on the mound. However, the Rockies have been taking their time getting him back up to speed and he will miss the beginning of the season.

“This has been the hardest stretch,” Gilbreath said. “When it’s so far out, it’s easy to just go day by day. But when you get close to the end, it’s hard not to say, ‘What day will I be able to pitch again? What day will I do this? What day will I do that?’”

Gilbreath will at least not have to wait much longer, as he will pitch from a mound tomorrow and will likely be facing live batters in the near future.

★ ★ ★

