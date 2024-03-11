Can you name the Colorado Rockies starting outfielders on Opening Day in 2023?

I would have definitely gotten it wrong.

From left to right, Harold Castro, Yonathan Daza and Kris Bryant made up the outfield on March 30 in San Diego. Jurickson Profar, who was signed nine days before the season started, took over for Castro in left by the fourth game.

Of the four, only Bryant is still with the team, and he’s transitioning back to the infield and is projected to be the Rockies Opening Day first baseman.

Then again, curveballs are always possible.

Over the course of the 2023 season, Nolan Jones became a rising-star left fielder. Brenton Doyle became a Gold Glove center fielder. Right field saw a revolving door of players with Bryant starting there 46 times, Jones getting 31 starts, Charlie Blackmon getting 28, Randall Grichuk 22, Michael Toglia 15, Hunter Goodman 10, Sean Bouchard seven, Castro two and Cole Tucker one.

That rotation likely foreshadows the pattern in 2024.

Considering the fascinating makeup of the Colorado Rockies roster, especially before the official Opening Day version is set, instead of listing players in separate infield and outfield categories, it really should be a Venn diagram. When you consider the different possibilities within the outfield, the options multiply significantly.

With that in mind, here’s how it could play out.

The Starters

With the team’s best player by rWAR back in right field and a Gold Glover returning to center field, the Rockies have a lot to be excited about in the outfield. In their rookie seasons, Jones, with his 4.3 rWAR, and Doyle, with his 10 CF assists, were bright spots in an otherwise dark season. While they are expected to anchor the outfield in 2024, question marks remain.

In just 106 games, Jones led the team in batting average (.297), on-base percentage (.389), slugging percentage (.542) and OPS (.931) and was second in homers with 20. Can he repeat that? Or will the dreaded sophomore slump rear its head?

Doyle dazzled in center field, but struggled mightily at the plate. He hit .203/.250/.343/.593 and struck out 151 times. He also stole 22 bases and hit 20 homers. He showed improvement in September and October, hitting .261/.284/.467/.752. If Doyle can build on that improvement — and his early spring training plate appearances suggest he has — he will solidify his place as the Rockies center fielder. If not, he could lose playing time.

Then there’s right field. After missing most of 2023 with a ruptured bicep in Spring Training, Sean Bouchard continued to build off the promise he showed in 2022 when he went .316/.372/.684 in 21 games. When asked who will start in right field, the Purple Row community overwhelmingly picked Bouchard at 43%. However, Bouchard hasn’t hit very well so far in spring training. In 16 at-bats, he’s hitting .188/.300/.250/.550. If he continues to struggle, the lineup shifts could begin.

The Backup and Depth Options

The most likely backup is familiar face Sam Hilliard. In his five-year playing career, Hillard, a Rockie from 2019-2022 before being traded to Atlanta, has played 102 games in left, 110 in center and 35 games in right. He’s also struggled in spring training offensively.

In a scenario that could prove that the best-laid plans often go awry, Bryant could be the next up in right field simply because Elehuris Montero is having an outstanding spring. If Montero, who leads the team with three homers and is hitting .269/.333/.692/1.025, proves himself to be too much of a force at the plate to ignore, he could claim the starting spot at first and shift Bryant back to the outfield. This could be dicey, considering the toll it could take on 32-year-old Bryant, who has already had difficulty staying healthy, playing in just 162 games over his first two seasons in Colorado combined.

Also on the 40-man roster and ready to cycle through the outfield, especially in the first-base-DH-right-field platoon, are Charlie Blackmon, Michael Toglia and Hunter Goodman. Blackmon will mostly be DH, but could rotate with Bryant and Bouchard.

Toglia, the 25-year-old switch-hitter, can play first and corner outfield spots and is also tearing it up this spring. He’s hit two homers and posted a .308/.400/.615/1.015.

Goodman, who could be the biggest utility man on the roster as he can play left or right field, first base or catcher, is also vying for a spot after making his MLB debut last season. However, he hasn’t hit very well in Spring Training thus far, hitting .167/.231/.333/.564 in 24 at-bats.

Toglia and Goodman have two and three MiLB options remaining respectively while Hilliard doesn’t have any, which is likely to be a consideration when the Opening Day roster is set.

Veteran Bradley Zimmer, who the Rockies signed in the offseason and is hitting .375/.444/.625/1.069 as a non-roster invitee, could also get the edge with experience and ability to play center field.

See how the Venn diagram is better for this complex configuration of lineup possibilities?

Unique lineups here we come!

On the Farm

While at least some of the players above will either have to be cut or start the season in Triple-A Albuquerque, even more talented outfielders are waiting in the wings. Five of the top-10 pre-season 2024 Purple Row prospect list are outfielders, and three more are in the top 30.

Zac Veen (No. 3 PuRP), Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 4 PuRP), Sterlin Thompson (No. 5 PuRP) and Jordan Beck (No. 6 PuRP) are all projected to start in Double-A Hartford, but also to make their MLB debuts in 2024.

Veen has seen his stock dip after battling injuries and having wrist surgery end his 2023 season. He’s still an exciting player with massive speed, an outgoing personality and huge potential to live up to his ninth-overall-pick status in the 2020 draft. If Veen, 22, can stay healthy and produce consistently, the Rockies could see him sooner than later.

Fernandez, 21, played in the MLB Futures Game in 2023 and made a 103-mph throw from the outfield to third. He’s young and may need a bit more time, but he could be a great addition to the Rockies outfield when he’s ready.

Thompson, who the Rockies acquired in 2022 with their first-round compensation pick for Trevor Story, also slots into the Venn diagram as a third baseman, second baseman and corner outfielder. Rising fast through the farm system, the Longmont, Colo. native will turn 23 in June.

Like Thompson, Beck has sped through the system and was taken 38th-overall in the 2022 draft. Both feature as homer-hitting powerhouses that the Rockies have been missing in recent years.

Benny Montgomery (No. 8 PuRP) is a solid option in center field with power, athleticism and solid defense if the Rockies need to plunge deep on the depth chart. Only 21, he played all of 2023 in High-A Spokane and needs a bit more time to develop with a 2025 MLB debut estimate.

Bladimir Restituyo rounds out the list of non-roster spring training invitees. The 22-year-old was signed by the Rockies in 2018 and played all of 2023 in Hartford.

Closing Thoughts

While the saturation of outfielders on the roster is in some ways baffling, it’s also possible that the depth will give the Rockies much-needed flexibility this season. At the same time, some trades could be on the horizon. In his Spring Training press conference, Rockies GM Bill Schmidt said, “It’s good anytime there’s competition. And then at some point, we’re going to have to make some decisions on which ones we’ll keep and which ones we’ll use to try to help us in other areas that we need help.”

As the Rockies try out different combos in search of future stars, hopefully the outfield becomes a bit more settled. If that can happen, it means the players will have truly earned their everyday roles for a reason and the win column should notice.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!