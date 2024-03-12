A modest platoon proposal for the Colorado Rockies

We’ve spent considerable time pondering the Colorado Rockies’ proposed “six-man platoon.” Last winter, Skyler Timmins provided a nice explanation:

Black essentially pinpointed that he views first base, right field, and designated hitter as all intertwined. Specifically, it’s almost being viewed as a six-man rotation platoon for those three positions for the following players on the roster:

Kris Bryant 1B/RF/DH

Charlie Blackmon DH/RF

Michael Toglia 1B/RF

Elehuris Montero 1B/DH

Hunter Goodman RF/1B/C/DH

Sean Bouchard RF/LF/1B

Let’s add to this list one other outfielder who’s having a very good spring training: Jordan Beck (No. 6 PuRP). Watch this clip to hear manager Bud Black’s praise of the former Tennessee Volunteer.

That’s high praise, especially given Black’s known preference for veterans.

Let’s concede that spring training stats mean nothing. However, it’s clear that the Rockies will be weighing them in making decisions about how they’ll handle the platoon. Consider, then, what we know so far — based on spring training data — and revisit the “six-man platoon.”

What does the data show?

It’s pretty interesting.

These numbers taken from FanGraphs reflect all of the Rockies games through Sunday, including their game with the Milwaukee Brewers. So it doesn’t include home runs hit by Michael Toglia and Sean Bouchard on Tuesday. Still, the general trends stand.

Let’s start with some standard numbers.

Bill Schmidt and Bud Black have been clear that players are competing for playing time, and the number of plate appearance those players have received shows that they meant It. Montero and Toglia have been given an equal number of PAs with 30. Hunter Goodman has had 26 PAs, Jordan Beck 22, while Sean Bouchard has seen only 21.

In other words, even though this is small-sample-size territory, Montero and Toglia are being given equal opportunities.

Now to consider what they’ve done with those opportunities.

Beck: 9 hits; 6 1B; 1 2B; 1 3B; 0 HR; 1 SB; 3 BB; 8 Ks

Bouchard: 3 hits; 2 1B; 1 2B; 4B; 0 HR; 1 SB; 3 BB; 6 Ks;

Goodman: 4 hits; 2 1B; 1 2B; 1 HR; 0 SB: 0 BB; 9 Ks

Montero: 7 hits; 2 1B; 2 2B; 3 HR; 0 SB: 2 BB; 7 Ks

Toglia: 8 hits; 4 1B; 2 2B; 0 3B; 2 HR; 0 SB; 4 BB; 10 Ks

Now consider some advanced stats, again, from FanGraphs:

Highest BB%? Bouchard (19.0%) followed by Beck (13.6%) and Toglia (13.3%). Montero is in at 6.7%, so he’s still not walking much. (But in fairness, that’s really not part of his game.)

Worst K%? Jordan Beck (36.4%) and then Goodman (34.6%), followed by Toglia (33.3%). The lowest of this group? Montero (23.3%).

Highest OBP? Beck (.545) with Toglia coming in next (.400). Montero (.333) and Bouchard (.333) fall far behind this.

Highest SLG? Montero (.692), Beck (.684), and then Toglia (.615). Montero’s and Toglia’s three homers lead the Rockies. As Bill Schmidt told The Athletic, “Montero has had a very good start to camp and has swung the bat very well.”

Schmidt wanted a contest, and he got one.

What are the takeaways?

We can infer a few things.

Hunter Goodman — It’s probably safe to conclude that he will start the season in Albuquerque. The success he saw as a minor league player — and it was epic — has yet to transfer to his big league game. Remember last season when Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle had awful spring trainings? They spent some time with the Topes, found their swings, and the rest is history. Expect the Rockies to repeat that approach with Goodman.

— It’s probably safe to conclude that he will start the season in Albuquerque. The success he saw as a minor league player — and it was epic — has yet to transfer to his big league game. Remember last season when Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle had awful spring trainings? They spent some time with the Topes, found their swings, and the rest is history. Expect the Rockies to repeat that approach with Goodman. Jordan Beck — Beck came in hoping to turn some heads, and he’s accomplished that. Only Bouchard has had fewer plate appearances, but Beck has made the most of his opportunities.

Still, that 36.4% K% suggests that he’s not quite ready for MLB pitching. Expect him to start with Goodman in Albuquerque as he works on pitch recognition and, perhaps, gets some time in center field. Black has all but said we’ll see him at Coors Field soon.

Doesn’t that just take us back to the six-man platoon?

Well, yes. But there’s possibly a new twist now.

What if the Rockies platoon Toglia (LH) and Montero (RH) at first, platoon Bryant and Blackmon in right field with everyone taking a turn at being the DH? (Outfield defense is overrated, right?)

Take a second to appreciate how good Montero and Toglia have been this spring. Here’s Montero:

And Toglia:

The Rockies need power, and Montero and Toglia have shown they can provide that. Toglia has said he won’t abandon switch hitting, but Skyler Timmins has shown Toglia is better from the left side of the plate, and the Rockies would be wise to platoon him.

For Toglia, his success this spring training shows his offseason work is paying off.

“I wanted to be more aggressive and have the intent on doing damage because I’m a bigger guy, and that’s what I should be doing,” Toglia told reporters after yesterday’s game.

“And mechanically I wanted to try to work behind baseball a little bit better, so I can get on-plane earlier and not have to make a decision as early, and I feel like everything has been a result of that.”

The fact remains that both Montero and Toglia have made adjustments that have been effective in spring training. Plus, this arrangement would allow the players to establish themselves, and one might be moved before the trade deadline.

Bouchard, then, would begin the season in Albuquerque. He’s coming off a season with a significant injury, and he’s not yet shown he’s gotten back to being the player he was in 2022. He needs regular playing time, and he’ll get that with the Topes. Plus, he’s got options.

Montero is out of options, and Toglia has shown he’s ready, but both players need regular MLB playing time. This arrangement ensures that.

Then what happens?

Either Sam Hilliard or Bradley Zimmer will leave Scottsdale as the Rockies’ fourth outfielder — and I’m leaning toward Zimmer right now (even though the numbers he’s producing now probably won’t last).

But expect it to be a short contract: Those players in Albuquerque will be spending significant time in Denver.

The 2024 Colorado Rockies are probably not going to be a very good baseball team, but if you follow them closely with an eye to talented young players, this season is going to be a lot of fun.

★ ★ ★

This week on Rockies Instagram

Nolan Jones should always have a camera:

★ ★ ★

★ ★ ★

