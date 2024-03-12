Though the front office would be loathe to admit it, the rebuild of the Colorado Rockies has begun at 20th and Blake. In 2024 the bench will perhaps look the most different from years prior. After selling off veterans and expiring contracts at the deadline and getting overall younger, the Rockies’ oldest player will be their designated hitter. The rest of the bench however will be in flux with nothing truly set in stone until the Opening Day 26-man roster for the 2024 season is finalized at the end of March.

The Designated Hitter Frontrunner

Charlie Blackmon has returned for his 14th—and possibly final—season as a member of the Colorado Rockies after signing a one year, $13 million contract during the final series of the 2023 campaign. Although he still plans to play some right field during the season, Blackmon is expected to be the Rockies’ primary designated hitter in 2024 as he was the previous two seasons.

Blackmon slotted into the lineup as the DH in 61 of 96 games in 2023 and during those 279 plate appearances he hit .292/.366/.482 with 15 doubles, four triples, and eight home runs. Blackmon failed to hit double digit home runs for just the second time since 2014 during his age 37 season, though still showcased his impeccable plate discipline. Blackmon struck out just 55 times while drawing 39 walks.

Blackmon also showed that there’s still some tread on his tires with considerable speed. He continued to pad his lead for all-time triples with the Rockies by adding another five in 2023. He also managed to steal four bases and was caught just once, continuing a streak of 11 seasons with multiple stolen bases dating back to 2013.

Chuck Nazty proved last season that he can still produce as a big league hitter despite his advanced age by posting 1.3 rWAR while hitting .279/.363/.440. However, the Rockies legend will need to stay healthy to do it again this year. Blackmon missed considerable time last season with a broken hand after being hit by a pitch and he certainly isn’t getting younger. He will need to play as many games as possible this season and send himself out on a high note before his number is lifted to the Coors Field rafters.

The Next Men Up

So here’s where things get weird, because the Rockies could have as many as five other players lined up to be part of a potential six-man platoon spread across the DH and multiple other positions depending on what the final roster looks like at the end of March.

When Kris Bryant isn’t playing first base or having the occasional right field appearance, he is expected to be a fairly common DH for the Rockies. Bryant has been moved to first base in an effort to keep the former MVP healthy after he only played 122 games in his first two seasons with the organization. Being kept from playing defense once or twice a week would definitely be an option to keep the 32-year-old Bryant from getting injured, and he still has some pop in his bat with 10 home runs over 80 games in 2023.

Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia are both competing for regular playing opportunities this season after inconsistent playing time over the last few years. Montero is hitting .233/.294/.600 so far this spring with two home runs while Toglia is hitting .317/.384/.585 with three home runs. The designated hitter role is more important to Montero’s playing time, as he can only slot in defensively at first base. Montero is out of minor league options and must make the Opening Day 26-man roster or the Rockies will be forced to expose him to waivers. Toglia will be gunning for the Opening Day right field job in addition to reps as both a first baseman and designated hitter.

Sean Bouchard and Hunter Goodman are also both gunning for Opening Day roster spots. Bouchard’s primary opportunity will be in right field, but he can also play corner infield and take at-bats as the DH. Goodman can play corner infield and outfield, be the DH, and also suit up behind the plate as the catcher.

The Rockies Bench

The only truly cemented member of the Rockies bench thus far is the backup catcher. Jacob Stallings, 34, was signed to a one year, $1.5 million contract this offseason with a mutual option for 2025. In Stallings the Rockies are getting their ideal backup catcher: a strong defender behind the plate who excels at working with pitching staffs—especially young ones. So far this spring he has a .450 on-base percentage with six walks, a double, and a surprising triple.

Besides Stallings on the bench there are two competitions in camp for backup roles. In the outfield Sam Hilliard and Bradley Zimmer are both trying to seize a spot on the 26-man roster as the fourth or fifth outfielder.

Zimmer was signed to a minor league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training, while Hilliard was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and already owns a spot on the 40-man roster. Both Hilliard and Zimmer are relatively speedy left-handed batters who can play all three spots in the outfield, especially center field where sophomore Brenton Doyle has been without a true backup. Zimmer is having a very strong spring at the plate with a 1.151 OPS, four doubles, a home run, and three stolen bases. Hilliard—who joined camp late—has shown increased plate discipline from his previous tenure with the Rockies by drawing seven walks.

The competition will be for the backup infielder/utility-man role. The incumbent and presumptive favorite is Alan Trejo, who can play second and third base as well as his natural position of shortstop. Trejo is 7-for-23 with a home run so far this spring and could be added to the 40-man roster as soon as Germán Márquez is shifted to the 60-day IL.

Meanwhile, prospect Aaron Schunk has emerged as a dark horse candidate to take the utility-man role. Schunk (no. 28 PuRP) is a third baseman by trade but can also play second and first base and recently added shortstop to his repertoire this spring. Schunk is 7-for-19 in camp with five RsBI and two stolen bases.

The Rockies tend to run with four position players on their bench, and the fourth spot will likely go to Elehuris Montero or Michael Toglia depending on who walks away with the Opening Day right field job.

On the Farm

Originally a dark horse candidate for the utility-man role, Julio Carreras (no. 22 PuRP) will likely start the year in Triple-A Albuquerque. However he is still technically in the running and has not been assigned to minor league camp.

Catchers Willie MacIver and top prospect Drew Romo (no. 7 PuRP) both have the potential to debut this season after making it as high as Triple-A in 2023. MacIver is 4-for-11 this spring with a double and two stolen bases and can also play some infield positions. Romo, a pure catcher, is 4-for-16 with three doubles.

Jordan Beck (no. 6 PuRP) is having an excellent spring with a 1.172 OPS, two doubles, and a triple. While the Rockies are unlikely to have him in a bench role to start the season—preferring their prospects to get consistent at-bats—it isn’t impossible that Beck could crack the Opening Day roster or be a call-up at some point this season.

In Case of Emergency

Coco Montes made his big league debut last season and remained with the organization after being designated for assignment. Montes has seen great success with the Isotopes and can play multiple infield positions. Jimmy Herron and Jameson Hannah are both talented outfielders with the Isotopes who are capable of playing center field to spell Brenton Doyle.

Prospect outfielders Benny Montgomery, Zac Veen, and Yanquiel Fernandez all have an outside shot at big league debuts, as does infielder and no. 1 overall prospect Adael Amador. However, all four are likely to begin their season with the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats.

Closing Thoughts

The Rockies bench and DH situation is fluctuating constantly this spring and is full of questions. We don’t know if Charlie Blackmon will stay the primary DH or if he might end up playing more right field than expected, and the same can be said of Kris Bryant. Outside of the backup catcher the bench is getting younger and multiple backup roles are up for grabs. We also do not know how many of these players will still be with the Rockies at the end of the season. Buckle up, Rockies fans. The rebuild has begun.

