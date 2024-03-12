Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 17 thread: Cole Ragans vs. Cal Quantrill

Today, the Colorado Rockies (10-6) welcome the Kansas City Royals (11-6) to Salt River Fields — again, after being rained out last week.

Cole Ragans will take the mound for the Rangers while Cal Quantrill will start for the Colorado Rockies.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: Not available

Radio: KOA

Lineups

For the visiting Royals:

Cole Ragans heads to the mound as we travel to Scottsdale to take on the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/dDBwEcGhTl — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 12, 2024

And the home Rockies: