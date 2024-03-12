 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 17 thread: Cole Ragans vs. Cal Quantrill

After being rained out last week, the Rockies and Royals will take another run at a game.

By Renee Dechert
/ new
COLORADO ROCKIES SPRING TRAINING Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Today, the Colorado Rockies (10-6) welcome the Kansas City Royals (11-6) to Salt River Fields — again, after being rained out last week.

Cole Ragans will take the mound for the Rangers while Cal Quantrill will start for the Colorado Rockies.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: Not available

Radio: KOA

Lineups

For the visiting Royals:

And the home Rockies:

