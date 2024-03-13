During spring training for the Colorado Rockies, most of the focus has been on the state of the rotation battle and the status of players like Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia. Jordan Beck has turned some heads as has Jaden Hill out of the bullpen. Youth is on the rise for the Rockies organization but one veteran quietly having a solid spring is none other than a familiar face in his third go-around with the Rockies.

Ty Blach has spent the past two seasons in a Rockies uniform and once again finds himself as a non-roster invitee trying to find a spot of some kind should the opportunity arise. He’s worked as a starter and reliever for the team to varying degrees of success. He was let go after the 2023 season and re-signed with the team on a minor league deal in December, which prompted me to write about what his role could be. As Opening Day draws ever closer, there is an outside chance that Blach could crack the roster for a third straight year.

It’s been a relatively small sample size of work for Blach in spring training. As of Wednesday morning, Blach has tossed seven innings over four games. In that sample, he has allowed three runs on seven hits. It’s not exactly world-changing stuff, but Blach represents a type of pitcher that the Rockies like and can be valuable.

The reason that Blach can be successful is because he throws strikes. The Rockies are middle of the pack when it comes to walks issued in spring training, but they also rank in the bottom half in total strikeouts. Blach has been impeccable with finding the zone as 33 of his 51 pitches have been a strike. He has seven strikeouts, which ranks fourth on the team and has yet to allow a walk.

It’s that ability to attack the zone that the Rockies valued in 2023 after injuries ravaged the starting rotation and Blach found himself a regular for the final months of the season. It was exactly the prettiest numbers but he pitched 78 innings, finishing the season with a 5.54 ERA and earned a 5.77 K/9, 2.77 BB/9, and 1.73 HR/9.

“I’ve always been a guy who’s prided myself on doing whatever the team needs me to do,” Blach told Purple Row last season. “And I just felt like this year, I was kind of up and down, especially early, but I was able to settle in, and [my] goal was just to give the team a chance to win.”

Now, there is the caveat that Blach has done very well in his previous two spring training with the Rockies. In 2022 he allowed four runs on hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in 10 innings of work. The following year he allowed one run on 12 hits in 11 2⁄ 3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. Unfortunately, those promising auditions didn’t exactly translate to the big leagues once the regular season started. Both years Blach found himself on the chopping block (no pun intended) where he had to find success in Triple-A before earning a recall.

Being creatures of habit, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Rockies took these numbers from Blach and found a way to stash him in the bullpen somehow. While his most valuable trait is that of a depth starter, the Rockies have used him in a reliever capacity. As a reliever, he’s mostly been used for two-inning stints, as has been the case in spring training. The Rockies figure to have Rule-5 pick Anthony Molina and the odd-man out of the Dakota Husdon, Ryan Feltner and Peter Lambert rotation battle coming out of the bullpen as long relief options. So, it’s hard to envision the right spot out of the bullpen for him, but it’s still possible.

Blach is scheduled to appear in today’s game with the likelihood of tossing just one inning. In a way, the Rockies could be using a Brent Suter approach with Blach where he can be a one-inning bullpen guy but could throw more innings if needed. Jalen Beeks is the only left-handed pitcher seemingly guaranteed a spot in the bullpen while Lucas Gilbreath continues to work back from Tommy John surgery. So, it’s not ludicrous to think there could be a desire by manager Bud Black to have another veteran lefty relief option if they would rather have Evan Justice start the year in Triple-A.

Blach is by no means a shoo-in for the roster, nor should he be. Spring training numbers can be taken with a grain of salt and shouldn’t always be taken at face value since it’s on a case-by-case basis for many players. Still, Blach has something that can help the Rockies this season, whether it be a spot on the Opening Roster, or having to make starts in the dog days of summer. Will the third time be the charm for Blach and the Rockies in 2024? We’ll just have to wait and see.

★ ★ ★

★ ★ ★

