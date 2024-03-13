Another year, another tough season for the Colorado Rockies’ bullpen arms.

They once again led MLB in ERA and WHIP and may be in for a similar experience in 2024 if significant changes aren’t made.

Luckily there are some intriguing arms that could see time at the game’s highest level this year, but it might be more of the same if the Rockies relievers can’t make some adjustments.

Closers and Setups

Daniel Bard would, in all likelihood, be the man slated as the closer on Opening Day, but he’s currently down with a knee issue while also recovering from PRP treatments for his arm that was bothering him last season.

Instead, it’ll be up to Tyler Kinley or Justin Lawrence to earn the opportunity to shut the door in games. The former suffered what was essentially a lost 2023 due to injuries, while the latter spent time in the closer role last season yielding mixed results.

Lawrence probably has a slight edge due to his recency in the role, but they both have strong résumés. “J-Law” arguably boasts the best single pitch on the Rockies roster in his sweeper, while Kinley is a veteran who shows more consistent command. With Kinley having the stronger Spring Training thus far, we’ll see how manager Bud Black decides to play it.

The club will also eagerly await the return of southpaw and TikTok star Lucas Gilbreath, who’s recovering from that all-too-common ailment, Tommy John surgery. Look for him to take on an eighth-inning role upon his return.

Middle Relievers

There are lots of options here.

Ty Blach and Nick Mears are essentially locks to return to the roles they held last season. Of the three, Mears actually had an under-the-radar solid season in 2023, and if the advanced metrics are to be believed, he actually got slightly unlucky last season. He’s a prime candidate to step up and make improvements this year. A strong spring has made the fact he is out of minor league options a non-issue.

Things get a bit murkier after those three.

Rule-5 Draft pick Anthony Molina will spend the 2024 season in Colorado’s ‘pen, lest he return to the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The hope is that the young Molina can progress at the major-league level and become an effective part of their future. He’s been compared to favorites such as Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela, so expectations are high.

Jake Bird will return as well, and he’ll undoubtedly be utilized as the same workhorse he was last season which saw him appear in 70 contests. His combination of soft contact and low walk rate led to him being one the most effective hurlers on the staff, and the Rockies will be hoping for a similar performance this time. He’s a good pick to be a sixth- or seventh-inning man in 2024 after earning the admiration of his manager.

As one of the few offseason acquisitions, Jalen Beeks aims to serve as the primary lefty out of the bullpen to begin the season while Gilbreath works back to game action. The Rockies hope that Beeks can fill the same role that Brad Hand and Brent Suter did a year ago, but also can return to the previous success he had with the Tampa Bay Rays before injuries sidelined him.

Lastly, Evan Justice and Viktor Vodnik figure to be in the mix for a middle reliever spot at some point this season. Both appeared in a handful of games last season (though each had a rough go of it, posting an ERA over 8.00), and Justice hasn’t been scored on thus far in spring training. They could be called upon to get some work, though likely in less high-leverage situations than our previous names.

Long Relievers

Ty Blach is the likeliest to hold down the long reliever roles. This is where he’s lived in the last few seasons, and it makes sense for him to return to the spot again in 2024. Blach’s versatility as a spot starter is also a boon for the Rockies as they currently have two starters on the injured list in Márquez and Senzatela. Mears and Koch could step in to toss multiple innings if need be, but Colorado would likely prefer to keep them in their middle-to-late functions.

Peter Lambert, too, could be an option. His mind seems set on a starting spot in this year’s rotation, but he could be utilized in a longman role if that doesn’t pan out. Lambert has had a solid spring and seems poised to elevate his game to that next level, so this may be his opportunity to do so before breaking into the rotation. Once again it’s manager Bud Black who seems to be the most excited for his future:

Depth

The Rockies will need a full depth of relief options this season. Jaden Hill is one of the likeliest candidates to make his debut this season after he’s turned some heads with a dizzying fastball in spring training. Riley Pint continues to work on his command and consistency. Veterans Matt Koch, Chance Adams, John Curtiss and Matt Carasiti are fighting for spots in camp but would be reliable front line reinforcements from Triple-A Albuquerque. Beyond them, there are a slew of young arms working their way through the system of varying pedigrees.

Final Thoughts

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: There’s talent in this bullpen. Pitchers like Molina, Mears, Lambert, Kinley, and Lawrence have genuinely exciting upsides that fans could be optimistic about. It will be about how they’re able to consistently utilize their tools that will be the determining factor in the relief corps’ success this season.

Command seems to be the single biggest hurdle for these hurlers to overcome. In 2023, Colorado’s bullpen allowed the most hits, had the highest WHIP, allowed the second-most walks, and had the highest ERA in MLB. Better pitch placement will be paramount to overcoming these issues.

They (or more accurately, the coaching staff) also need to find a way to manage the workload. Rockies relievers were actually fairly effective in the season’s first half, but they saw that effectiveness fall off significantly in the latter half of the campaign. Taking some of the strain off of the bullpen would likely yield positive results for both the team and for the pitchers themselves.

If the proper adjustments can be made, the Rockies have the raw stuff to have an above-average bullpen. If not, it will be more of the same trials and tribulations that plagued this staff last season.

As Colorado rebuilds for the future, now is a good time to start paying attention to who is going to be a worthwhile part of the next generation. In the interim, we’ll take things one game at a time.

