Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 18 thread: Tanner Gordon vs Merrill Kelly

The Colorado Rockies will take on the reigning NL-champion Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon in a battle for Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Tanner Gordon will get the start for the Rockies. The 26-year-old right-hander was brought over along with Victor Vodnik (No. 26 PuRP) in the Pierce Johnson trade ahead of last year’s trade deadline. He made a total of 10 starts in the Rockies’ system last year — four at Double-A Hartford and six at Triple-A Albuquerque (he also split time between the Braves’ Double- and Triple-A teams). He will make his spring debut this afternoon.
He will face off against D-backs’ righty Merrill Kelly, who threw two clean innings with three strikeouts in his last outing against the Chicago Cubs on March 8.
First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT
TV: Not available
Radio: MLB.com (D-backs feed)
Lineups
Today's lineup in Scottsdale ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dG9YPfDnqx— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 13, 2024
Today's #Dbacks lineup vs. the Rockies:— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 13, 2024
Carroll | RF
Marte | 2B
Gurriel | DH
Walker | 1B
Pederson | LF
Suárez | 3B
Peterson | SS
Thomas | CF
Herrera | C
---
Kelly | P pic.twitter.com/Rn169tj00h
Loading comments...