Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 18 thread: Tanner Gordon vs Merrill Kelly

The Colorado Rockies will take on the reigning NL-champion Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon in a battle for Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Tanner Gordon will get the start for the Rockies. The 26-year-old right-hander was brought over along with Victor Vodnik (No. 26 PuRP) in the Pierce Johnson trade ahead of last year’s trade deadline. He made a total of 10 starts in the Rockies’ system last year — four at Double-A Hartford and six at Triple-A Albuquerque (he also split time between the Braves’ Double- and Triple-A teams). He will make his spring debut this afternoon.

He will face off against D-backs’ righty Merrill Kelly, who threw two clean innings with three strikeouts in his last outing against the Chicago Cubs on March 8.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: Not available

Radio: MLB.com (D-backs feed)

Lineups

Today's lineup in Scottsdale ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dG9YPfDnqx — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 13, 2024