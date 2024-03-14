The starting pitching for the Colorado Rockies was quite the roller coaster in 2023 due to a deluge of injuries in the rotation. Every member of the Opening Day rotation from 2023 spent time on the injured list. Three of the Rockies’ most-used starters—Chris Flexen, Connor Seabold, and Chase Anderson—are all no longer with the team as the Rockies worked their way through a franchise-record 17 different starting pitchers in a season. Due in part to some of those injuries, this season the Rockies’ rotation is going to look very different. Only two members of the 2023 rotation are a lock to return on Opening Day and nothing else is truly set in stone.

The Ace

Left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland enters 2024 as the veteran of the rotation and de-facto ace. The likely Opening Day starter had a difficult season last year. In 29 starts, he carried an ERA of 5.03 through 155 2⁄ 3 innings pitched. He struck out just 94 batters while walking 42 and gave up a career-high 29 home runs. A key factor to Freeland’s struggles was a severe decrease in velocity from a pitcher who already works on the lower end of the velo spectrum. Freeland’s fastball averaged just 88.8 MPH in 2023, rendering it immensely hittable.

While he was not obviously injured, Freeland changed his conditioning and shoulder strengthening approach over the offseason. Because of this he says “[his] body and arm haven’t felt this good in a couple of years. It’s a positive for me, something I can continue to build.”

Freeland’s fastball has been noticeably faster so far this spring, regularly hitting 93-94 MPH. He’s looked sharp in three starts and has notched 11 strikeouts in nine innings of work. His slider and sinker have also showed upticks in velocity, and he’s added a changeup with a new grip to his arsenal that is showing early signs of success. While he may not be able to recapture his fourth-place Cy Young finish from 2018, this may be the best season Rockies fans see from Freeland since then if he can deliver on the promise we’ve seen so far.

The Middle

Austin Gomber will likely start either second or third in the rotation behind Freeland. Now in his fourth year with the Rockies since being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty has definitely had his ups and downs. Gomber performed very well with the Rockies in 2021, but struggled in 2022 and was even removed from the rotation for some time during the season.

2023 started poorly for Gomber. He struggled with both his mental health—admitting to anxiety and pressure from being part of the Nolan Arenado trade—and also on the mound. In the first half, Gomber held a 7.57 ERA in his first 13 starts with 27 walks and giving up 16 home runs. Opposing batters hit .319/.384/.597 against him.

In the second half, Gomber was a much different pitcher. Over his final 14 starts, he had a 3.91 ERA, only walked 16 batters, and opposing batters hit .280/.322/.444 against him with eight quality starts. Unfortunately, his season was ended prematurely in September due to back inflammation.

Gomber has made some major mechanical adjustments this offseason designed to take torque off his back and keep him healthy. This has admittedly led to some crooked numbers during spring training as he works to implement them. In three spring starts, he has an ERA of 8.44 through 5 1⁄ 3 innings. He has struck out three batters, walked two, and hit one.

New acquisition Cal Quantrill will likely be in the middle of the rotation. The Rockies traded for the 29-year-old right-hander from the Cleveland Guardians in December in exchange for minor league catcher Kody Huff.

A finesse pitcher who focuses on control and inducing weak contact, Quantrill was originally drafted in the first round by the San Diego Padres back in 2016 and has five big league seasons under his belt. He’s held a sub-4.00 ERA in three of his last four seasons, but struggled in 2023 with a 5.24 ERA over 19 starts. Quantrill attributed his difficulties to a shoulder injury he tried to pitch through longer than he should have, but believes he finished the season strong and is ready to compete with the Rockies.

“He’s a pitcher’s pitcher — four pitches,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He pitches with his fastball to both sides. He’s got a little cutter-slider that he’s able to manipulate the break and the velocity — true pitching. A catcher puts down a sign, and he decides, ‘Do I want to make this an 80 mph breaking ball or do I want to make this an 86 mph cutter-slider?’ I like that part, based on the hitter, the count and the moment. He’s got a good changeup, a split-change. It’s an array of weapons with pitchability.”

The Back-End

The back of the rotation is currently a three-man race between incumbents Peter Lambert and Ryan Feltner, and new acquisition Dakota Hudson.

Lambert only made two appearances from 2020-2022 due to a series of injuries that ultimately led to Tommy John surgery. The goal for Lambert last season wasn’t necessarily to win games, but rather to prove that his arm is ready to take on a starter’s workload.

The former-top prospect made 25 appearances in 2023, including 11 starts, over 87 1⁄ 3 total innings. He successfully proved his arm is ready to go for 2024 where he will attempt to take the reigns of the fourth or fifth spot in the rotation. Lambert is having a strong spring so far with nine innings of work through four appearances and one official start. He’s struck out five batters while walking three and giving up two earned runs on five hits. In March he’s worked five straight scoreless innings.

Ryan Feltner, now fully recovered from a scary injury last May, is also fighting for a permanent rotation spot. He suffered a skull fracture and ruptured eardrum after taking a line drive to the head, but returned in September and threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres with five strikeouts in his first start back.

“Everything happens for a reason, so I’m framing it in my mind that maybe it’s a good thing that everything happened the way it did,” Feltner told the Denver Post. “I faced a big hurdle, overcame it, and now my stuff is better than it was before.”

This off-season Feltner has been refocusing himself as a power pitcher, abandoning his primary sinker for a high-velocity four-seam fastball averaging 96-97 MPH that he believes might be able to reach triple digits.

“I used to think my sinker was better than my four-seamer,” Feltner said. “Now, I know I’m a power pitcher.”

Feltner has also added a changeup back to his mix of breaking pitches that includes a slider and a curveball. He is hoping to utilize his fastball and his changeup as his “bread and butter” pitches.

“The changeup has come a long way for me, and I’m getting more comfortable with it in bullpen sessions,” Feltner said. “It’s a pitch that I grew up throwing. I was a fastball-changeup guy, then I went to the minor leagues and I discovered how to spin the ball better, and I relied on those pitches more. I lost my changeup for a few years but now it’s back.”

The third candidate is Dakota Hudson, who was signed by the Rockies this winter to a one-year, $1.5-million contract with up to an additional $1.5 million in performance incentives. Hudson spent the last five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals after making his debut in 2018. He had a strong start to his career with a 3.17 combined ERA from 2018-2020 over 67 appearances and 40 starts and even had a top-five finish in Rookie of the Year voting. However, Hudson has struggled to find his form after having Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2020 season. He had a 4.45 and 4.98 ERA in 2022 and 2023 respectively before being non-tendered by the Cardinals.

On the Mend

Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela, previously mainstays of the Rockies’ rotation, will both begin the season on the 60-day IL as they recover from their respective Tommy John surgeries. Senzatela—who made just two starts after returning from an ACL tear in 2022—is not expected to pitch for the Rockies in 2024. However, there is a chance he might make some minor league rehab starts towards the end of the season. The outlook for Márquez is more optimistic. Although he won’t be back before the All-Star break, Márquez feels confident after his surgery.

“My arm has never felt this good,” Marquez said with a smile to the Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders. “My elbow feels good and my shoulder is stronger from all the rehab work.”

Márquez—who signed a two-year extension in September—might return as soon as late July or early August.

The Next Men Up

Left-handed pitcher Ty “The Little Cat” Blach is back with his hometown Rockies on a minor league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training. Blach began the 2023 season on the big league roster and has a fair chance to do the same this season. He made 13 starts in 20 appearances for the Rockies in 2023 with a 5.54 ERA over 78 innings.

Right-handed prospect Anthony Molina (no. 27 PuRP) was claimed from the Tampa Bay Rays in this off-season’s Rule 5 draft. The 22-year-old from Venezuela has a fastball that can hit between 94-97 MPH and a strong changeup with sharp bite. His delivery is easily repeatable and he has solid control. Molina will begin the season on the 26-man roster—lest he be returned to the Rays—and will most likely be used in a long-relief role as he continues to develop. However, there is a strong likelihood he will be called into starting duty by the end of the season.

On the Farm

The reinforcement situation from Triple-A Albuquerque is somewhat less dire than it was last season. There are multiple young pitchers with either some big league experience or who might be on the cusp of their call-ups.

Noah Davis and Karl Kauffmann both made multiple starts for the Rockies last season and can be called upon in a pinch, and Jeff Criswell could also be called up if necessary. In terms of prospects with the Isotopes, the biggest name is the left-handed Joe Rock. Rock (no. 15 PuRP) is 6’6’’ and was promoted to Triple-A late in the 2023 campaign. He uses a low velocity fastball in conjunction with a solid slider and an above average changeup.

Carson Palmquist (no. 18 PuRP) is a toolsy lefty who was named a Northwestern League All-Star last season for his work with the High-A Spokane Indians. He ended the season with Double-A Hartford and is likely to start there this year, but after a strong showing in spring training he might be on the fast-track to a big league debut.

Closing Thoughts

The Rockies’ starting rotation is going to be important this season, though not necessarily for winning ballgames. Of course Kyle Freeland and company will try to win as many games as possible during a rebuilding year. However, one of their true goals will be to eat innings and most importantly to stay healthy. Achieving both of those goals will also contribute to a few more wins as it will keep the Rockies from needing to overtax their bullpen and rely on unproven or unprepared arms in 2024.