An old argument in baseball circles was who Spring Training benefited the most – pitchers or hitters. Generally, the consensus has developed that the duration of the pre-season is more necessary for pitchers to build-up their arm strength rather than hitters to get their timing.

Both are important and necessary, regardless. However, for a Colorado Rockies franchise desperate for improvement on the pitching side in 2024, the data from the mound is worth extra attention – even if it is coming from meaningless exhibition games.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the data from Rockies’ hurlers at the half-way point of Spring Training.

Kyle Freeland is looking like his old self

After averaging below the 90 mph mark with his fastball each of the last two years, left-handed ace Kyle Freeland is appearing healthy and rejuvenated this spring – averaging 92.3 MPH on his fastball over 43 offerings. This is an unexpected development as Freeland hasn’t averaged 92 MPH or better on his fastball since his rookie season in 2017.

This uptick in velocity being foundational for his improvement is already evident by his WHIFF%, which sits at at 22.3% this spring compared to a career-worst 17.1% last year. If sustainable, that bump in velocity will a go a long way towards improving his pedestrian 13.9% strikeout-rate from 2023.

Cal Quantrill is not

While Freeland’s stuff is trending upwards, newly-acquired RHP Cal Quantrill is showing in the opposite direction. Sitting nearly 95 MPH in his first three seasons, Quantrill still posted a respectable tick above 93 MPH in the past two campaigns. The drop this spring has been worrisome, however, as he’s averaged just 90.9 MPH on his 49 fastballs.

Usually, a drop in velocity from a veteran pitcher early in camp can be attributed to building-up arm strength. It is hard to give this situation the benefit of the doubt, though. Shoulder woes hit Quantrill hard last year, causing him to miss nearly half of the season with two separate injured list stints. This shaky shoulder situation ultimately led to him getting designated for assignment by Cleveland before landing with the Rockies.

If the velocity readings are a sign of the long-term effects of the injury, there may be little chance that Quatrill ends up being the mid-rotation starter Colorado hoped it was acquiring during the off-season.

Ryan Feltner’s stock is up

No Colorado starter has jumped off the page more than Ryan Feltner in the first half of the Cactus League season. His average fastball velocity has jumped nearly two full clicks to 96.3 MPH. This is a representation of a continuous upwards-trend for Feltner, who has experienced gains on his fastball in each of the last three seasons.

Felter has yet to truly find success with his fastball at the major league level, surrendering a wOBA over 40% in each of his three big-league seasons. But increased sharpness in the offering should conceivably lead to increased effectiveness.

After a 2023 season decimated by a scary injury, this jump could be the first indicator of a breakout for Feltner in his fourth MLB season.

Dakota Hudson may not have what it takes to pitch in the rotation

Like fellow newcomer Quantrill, Dakota Hudson has not shown well so far this spring. Sporting six walks and six hits allowed in three starts, Hudson is sitting at an unsightly 2.25 WHIP thus far. Spring numbers should always be taken with a grain of salt as there is no true correlation between that and regular season success.

But Hudson’s 87 MPH fastball velocity is worth paying attention to. During his peak seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals Hudson carried a sinker that consistently hovered around the mid-90’s. But that velo dropped in recent seasons – ultimately making him expendable to the Cardinals as his productions dropped linear to his radar readings.

Luckily for Hudson, there are not the same injury concerns as with Quantrill so there is the possibility that he could be building up more than recovering. That said, if Hudson continues his decline and is not able to miss bats with more consistency than his stuff has shown to this point then he may face a nightmarish tenure with Colorado.

★ ★ ★

Rockies spring training recap: Tanner Gordon shines, Jaden Hill struggles | The Denver Post

Patricks Saunders gives his latest update on the Rockies’ Cactus League season. Included are Jaden Hill’s recent rough outing and Brendan Rodgers’ torrid spring season.

Rockies Mailbag: What prospects could make real impact this season for Colorado? | The Denver Post

Saunders also addresses fan questions. Included is his educated guess on Jordan Beck reaches the majors this season, a possible Michael Toglia breakout, Ryan Spilbourghs filling-in in the broadcast booth and what information there is to provide about Brittany Haby leaving the analytics department.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!