Opening Day is coming. In less than two weeks, the Rockies will open the 2024 season when they take on the Diamondbacks in Arizona on March 28.

In what’s becoming a perennial quandary, the question once more arises: Who is the best option for leadoff hitter for the Colorado Rockies?

I looked at the options for leadoff hitters heading into the 2023 season, analyzing both veterans and prospects, going into Spring Training. Like much of 2023, things did not go to plan.

Polling the Purple Row community in January of 2023, Sean Bouchard earned the highest prospect vote at 37% with Zac Veen just behind at 36%. When it came to veterans, Yonathan Daza was the clear favorite to lead off, earning 61% of the vote with the next highest at a tie with 10% each for Brendan Rodgers and none, urging Colorado to sign a traditional leadoff hitter.

None of that happened and I hope the polls and articles weren’t any kind of jinx. Bouchard ended up rupturing his biceps and missing most of the season. Veen, who has yet to make his MLB debut, had wrist surgery and also missed a big chunk of the season. The Rockies designated Daza for assignment on May 5. Rodgers dislocated his shoulder and only made it back for the last two months of the season. The Rockies did sign Jurickson Profar, who they hoped would be an impactful leadoff hitter, but he struggled and was released by late August.

Profar hit leadoff in 67 games, which was second most on the team. Coming in with the most leadoff starts was Charlie Blackmon at 72. Profar hit .222/.307/.326 with five homers, 28 runs scored, 20 RBI, 28 walks and 57 strikeouts in 307 at-bats.

Blackmon, the main Rockies leadoff hitter from 2016-19, took over the role for the last third of the season and turned out to be the better option. He hit .272/.351/.445 with seven homers, 47 runs scored, 36 RBI, 30 walks and 44 strikeouts in 331 at-bats.

With Blackmon mostly leading things off from 2016-2019, the Rockies scored more runs on average (130.5), had a higher on-base percentage (.363) and batting average (.306), and drove in more runs (91) per season than the Rockies have even come close to ever since. Instead, the numbers have been trending in the wrong direction — as have the wins.

Rockies Leadoff Hitters Since 2016 Year Runs OBP BA RBI HR BB SO SB Top 3 in Games at Leadoff Spot Year Runs OBP BA RBI HR BB SO SB Top 3 in Games at Leadoff Spot 2016 127 .365 .311 90 32 50 124 26 Blackmon (135), DJ LaMahieu (11), Ramiel Tapia (5) 2017 142 .397 .331 110 38 66 143 13 Blackmon (156), LaMahieu (3), Tapia (2) 2018 123 .340 .282 73 25 59 128 16 Blackmon (95), LeMahieu (63), David Dahl (4) 2019 130 .350 .301 91 35 48 150 9 Blackmon (108), Trevor Story (23), Tapia (20) 2020* 36 .349 .298 20 2 19 54 10 Tapia (35), Garrett Hampson (13), Dahl (12) 2021 103 .318 .253 68 13 62 124 23 Tapia (99), Hampson (33), Connor Joe (23) 2022 92 .320 .237 53 16 70 151 8 Joe (83), Blackmon (31), McMahon (25) 2023 92 .320 .242 69 17 65 132 7 Blackmon (72), Jurickson Profar (67), Ezequiel Tovar (13)

The leadoff hitters combined to score only 92 runs in 2023 and had a .320 on-base percentage, which is exactly the same as 2022. Last season was slightly better in batting average (.242 vs. .237) with 16 more RBI, one more homer, five fewer walks, and 19 fewer strikeouts.

Recognizing that the Rockies are likely to use many different lineups and could have a variety of players in the No. 1 spot, it’s still vital for the numbers to get better in every category if the leadoff spot really is a catalyst for an offense trying to be more productive.

Perhaps the best option to do that is indeed Blackmon. A smart hitter with a good eye, Blackmon does battle at the plate. He could get a few more pitches out of opposing starters while still putting up good numbers, even if they aren’t the power ones he once featured.

If Spring Training starting lineups are any indication, Blackmon is the favorite for the job. Through Thursday’s game, he’s made nine starts in the spot, way ahead of Bouchard’s four and Tovar’s three. MLB.com’s Thomas Harding is projecting Blackmon to be back in the top spot in his latest roster forecast on March 12.

As Blackmon, enters his 14th season in the big leagues, he figures to play a prominent role in the right field-designated hitter-first base platoon in the first two spots. Even considering the rotation and the fact that Blackmon will turn 38 on July 1, he figures to be in the lineup more often than not. As the Rockies work more to let the kids play, some may try on the leadoff spot, like Bouchard or Tovar to see who might be the No. 1 guy in the future.

I still feel like Brenton Doyle’s speed makes him an intriguing option, but he’ll have to drastically decrease his strikeouts and significantly bump up his batting average and on-base percentage to be a viable possibility.

For now, Blackmon looks like No. 1. To badly paraphrase and parody Billy Joel, that may be right. He is Chuck Nazty. He just may be the leadoff man the Rockies are looking for.

