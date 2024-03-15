Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 20 thread: Chasen Shreve vs. Ryan Feltner

Today, the Colorado Rockies (12-7) welcome the World Series champion Texas Rangers (10-8) to Salt River Fields.
Chasen Shreve will take the mound for the Rangers while Ryan Feltner will start for the Colorado Rockies.
First Pitch: 2:10 MDT
TV: Rockies TV
Radio: KOA
Lineups
For the visiting Rangers:
Revised Rangers lineup for March 15, 2024 at Colorado. https://t.co/DMEMFiRXEs pic.twitter.com/5hcvdeUrix— Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 15, 2024
And the home Rockies:
#Rockies vs. #Rangers pic.twitter.com/SfFMw6MUfC— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) March 15, 2024
★ ★ ★
