 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 20 thread: Chasen Shreve vs. Ryan Feltner

Feltner will continue making his case to be part of the Rockies’ starting rotation.

By Renee Dechert
/ new
2024 Colorado Rockies Spring Training Photo by Rachel ODriscoll/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

Today, the Colorado Rockies (12-7) welcome the World Series champion Texas Rangers (10-8) to Salt River Fields.

Chasen Shreve will take the mound for the Rangers while Ryan Feltner will start for the Colorado Rockies.

First Pitch: 2:10 MDT

TV: Rockies TV

Radio: KOA

Lineups

For the visiting Rangers:

And the home Rockies:

★ ★ ★

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...