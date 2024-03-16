Let the games continue!

So far, the Rockies are 12-7 in their spring training games – not that it means anything, but let us enjoy these good times while we can. Plus, let’s hear it for that Nolan Jones walk-off in the rain yesterday against the World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Okay, so it was during the first inning, right before the game was cancelled due to weather, but still . . . .

Kyle Freeland is projected to start today’s game against for the Colorado Rockies with Kyle Muller taking the mound for the visiting Oakland Athletics.

And then, we’ve got the Rockies-Diamondbacks Spring Breakout game starting at 5:10.

It’s going to be another great weekend to watch baseball.

★★★

