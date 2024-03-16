Colorado Rockies Spring Breakout thread: Yu-Min Lin vs. Chase Dollander

Finally, Spring Breakout is happening!

Today, the top Colorado Rockies prospects welcome the top Arizona Diamondbacks prospects to Salt River Fields.

Yu-Min Lin will take the mound for the D-backs while Chase Dollander will start for the Colorado Rockies.

Teams will also use the ABS challenge system, so fans will get a chance to see the technology in action.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 5:10 MDT

TV: MLB Network

Radio: KOA

Lineups

For the visiting D-backs:

Here is the Diamondbacks' starting lineup for the Spring Breakout game:



1. Jorge Barrosa, CF

2. Jordan Lawlar, SS

3. Caleb Roberts, C

4. Ivan Melendez, 3B

5. AJ Vukovich, LF

6. Kristian Robinson, RF

7. Gino Groover, 1B

8. Alberto Barriga, DH

9. Jansel Luis, 2B — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) March 16, 2024

And the home Rockies:

Rockies prospects are taking center stage



https://t.co/Zuk9iHFWsn

⏰ 5:10 PM MT pic.twitter.com/xpjgXlYwnq — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 16, 2024

