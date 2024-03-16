Colorado Rockies Spring Breakout thread: Yu-Min Lin vs. Chase Dollander

Finally, Spring Breakout is happening!
Today, the top Colorado Rockies prospects welcome the top Arizona Diamondbacks prospects to Salt River Fields.
Yu-Min Lin will take the mound for the D-backs while Chase Dollander will start for the Colorado Rockies.
Teams will also use the ABS challenge system, so fans will get a chance to see the technology in action.
Now to the details.
First Pitch: 5:10 MDT
TV: MLB Network
Radio: KOA
Lineups
For the visiting D-backs:
1. Jorge Barrosa, CF
2. Jordan Lawlar, SS
3. Caleb Roberts, C
4. Ivan Melendez, 3B
5. AJ Vukovich, LF
6. Kristian Robinson, RF
7. Gino Groover, 1B
8. Alberto Barriga, DH
9. Jansel Luis, 2B
And the home Rockies:
