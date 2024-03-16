 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies Spring Breakout thread: Yu-Min Lin vs. Chase Dollander

The Rockies’ first-round draft pick will make his debut in purple.

By Renee Dechert
Texas A&amp;M v Tennessee Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Finally, Spring Breakout is happening!

Today, the top Colorado Rockies prospects welcome the top Arizona Diamondbacks prospects to Salt River Fields.

Yu-Min Lin will take the mound for the D-backs while Chase Dollander will start for the Colorado Rockies.

Teams will also use the ABS challenge system, so fans will get a chance to see the technology in action.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 5:10 MDT

TV: MLB Network

Radio: KOA

Lineups

For the visiting D-backs:

And the home Rockies:

