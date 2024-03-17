 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado Rockies spring training game no. 22 thread: Cal Quantrill vs Keaton Winn

Cal Quantrill look to catch up with the rest of the rotation in his third start of spring training.

By Evan Lang
/ new

The Colorado Rockies are heading across Scottsdale to take on their NL West rivals in the San Francisco Giants. Right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill will make his third start in a Rockies uniform this spring since being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians. The Giants will have rookie righty Keaton Winn on the bump for his first start of the spring, though it will be his third appearance.

First Pitch: 2:05 PM MST

TV: N/A

Radio: Giants - KNBR 680/ MLB.tv

Lineups:

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...