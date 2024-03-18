The Colorado Rockies, presumably, are planning to employ their 2023 staff in 2024.

The “presumably” is necessary here given that the Rockies have not actually announced their coaching staff, which seems an unusual move, but perhaps the organization is assuming everyone else understands there have been no changes.

In 2023, Joelle Milholm wrote the State of the Position: Coaching Staff, which provides a good starting point for this year’s analysis given that little — save Bud Black’s record — has changed.

The coaching staff is listed below:

Manager: Bud Black

Batting coach: Hensley Meulens

Pitching coach: Darrell Scott

Infield and 3B coach: Warren Schaeffer

Bench coach: Mike Redmond

1B coach: Ron Gideon

Bullpen coach: Reid Cornelius

Assistant hitting coach: Andy González

Assistant hitting coach: P.J. Pilittere

Bullpen catcher: Aaron Muñoz

Assistant bullpen catcher: Kyle Cunningham

Because there have been so few changes, the focus here will be on manager Bud Black, hitting coach Hensley Meulens, and a key leader who is not actually on the coaching staff, Charlie Blackmon.

(For an excellent analysis of the Rockies’ approach to pitching, I would urge you to read Mario Delgado Genzor’s essay in “Baseball Prospectus: The essential guide to the 2024 season.”)

Bud Black

Although Black led the Rockies to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018, the team has since struggled. They achieved their first 100-loss season in 2023.

This will be Black’s eighth year with the Rockies. Since joining the organization, the team has gone 476-556 (.461). If the Rockies can pull off 58 wins in 2024, Black will surpass Clint Hurdle in having the most wins by a Rockies manager (534).

At the end of the 2024 season, he will have finished his contract, and Thomas Harding reported on Sunday that Bud Black and Dick Monfort are working on an extension.

That they would comes as no surprise. In February of 2023, owner Dick Monfort expressed his confidence to Harding.

“I like Buddy,” Monfort said. “I like him a lot. I think he’s done a lot of great things for us. It’s sort of up to Buddy how long he wants to do this. He’s another guy that really is fond of the team, the city, the organization. I think he’d like to reap the rewards.”

That was prior to the Rockies’ first 100-loss season, and there were questions as to whether such a record would change Monfort’s thinking. In fact, Black was one of Jim Bowden’s “Five managers on the hot seat.”

Clearly, the Rockies’ performance since 2018 has not shaken Monfort’s faith.

The extension — and it’s safe to assume this will happen — raises a few questions.

Most notably, despite a preference for relying on veterans, Black will need to continue working with less-experienced players as the Rockies’ rebuild continues.

This difference is something Black acknowledged at the end of last season.

“The transition to this younger group has been taking us all back to our roots,” Black said to reporters during one of his final media availabilities of 2023.

“There are a lot of moments behind the scenes — in the dugout, postgame clubhouse, the airplane, my office. There are probably more conversations in those areas than at any time in my tenure.”

The Rockies will probably became substantially younger and less experienced in 2024, so this is will need to continue as part of Black’s managerial toolkit.

His approach to the game is conservative and familiar. Its effectiveness in 2024 will be a focus of attention and, with the extension, into the foreseeable future.

Hensley Meulens

Although the Rockies’ pitching is generally a focal point — especially in a season like 2023 when the Rockies saw repeated pitching catastrophes — the team’s stunted offense merits consideration. After all, the Rockies play in the most offense-friendly ballpark in baseball, yet the offense remains moribund.

In 2023, the Rockies hit only 163 home runs (26th), had a .310 OBP (25th), a .405 SLG (20th), and were last as measured by wRC+.

The organization’s decision to bring on Hensley “Bam Bam” Meulens was greeted with enthusiasm by fans. Whether he’s been successful remains an unanswered question — and, frankly, it’s too soon to evaluate his effectiveness.

We know from reporting that he helped Elehuris Montero work with his swing during the season, and he was responsible for helping Brenton Doyle make some late-season adjustments as well as some additional offseason instruction. Just as players need to learn to play at elevation, so, too, must the hitting coach.

In 2024, fans will have a better sense of whether his approach is working.

Charlie Blackmon

With a $15 million dollar contract and a spot as the designated hitter and occasional right fielder, it seems odd to include Blackmon among the coaching staff, but that has become a significant part of his job for a young Rockies team.

Ask players about Charlie Blackmon, and every one of them will stress how key his leadership is in the clubhouse, especially during a challenging year. Because of his experience, they ask him about how to approach pitchers and how to play defense in different ballparks. There’s also this from Nolan Jones at RockiesFest:

“Every day, I ask Chuck what his plan is. I watch Chuck take outfield reps for two hours before every game. It’s unbelievable. But just to see the work ethic and the approach that he takes every day.” Jones would elaborate in his comments to the media. “I was talking to my dad the day after Charlie signed his contract,” Jones said. “I said I would have signed him for 10 more years because having Charlie around changes our clubhouse.”

Ryan McMahon, Brenton Doyle, and other players have echoed Jones’ comments. Chuck Nazty’s presence in the clubhouse is significant.

Did the Rockies overpay? Yes.

Does Blackmon have a key role in the clubhouse? Absolutely.

Closing thoughts

Here’s the key question: Coming off the organization’s first 100-loss season, why did the Rockies retain their entire coaching staff?

Perhaps it is an attempt to inject stability in an unstable situation that involves younger players making a jump to The Show. Moreover, Bill Schmidt has made clear that the Rockies intend to make trades this season to improve their team going forward, another source of uncertainty. Perhaps it is true belief on the part of Dick Monfort. Perhaps it is inertia in a team known for defying conventional wisdom.

But this is a key year for the Colorado Rockies coaching staff. The team’s window is opening, and Bud Black and his staff will need to show they are up to the task.

★ ★ ★

