There are less than two weeks left until the Colorado Rockies begin their 2024 regular season and just seven days remain on which they’ll play spring training games. The cuts and moves are coming that will finally whittle the team down to it’s Opening Day 26-man roster that will suit up for the Rockies’ March 28th season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There are only 26 spots on the roster to be had, many of which aren’t actually up for grabs when there are contracts to be honored and incumbent starters already named. Even the top-most of top prospects aren’t guaranteed spots. They will be assigned to minor league camp and then a minor league affiliate to start the season in the name of gaining additional polish and readiness for that hopefully inevitable big league debut.

When it comes to the Rockies, there are several prospects who won’t begin the season with the big league club. Likely to be assigned to the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats or the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes to start the season, these top prospects will set their sights on a big league call-up that is all but guaranteed in 2024.

RHP Jaden Hill (no. 19 PuRP)

Right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill has seen his development rapidly accelerate since his strong appearance in the 2023 Arizona Fall League. Hill struck out 13 batters over 11 1⁄ 3 innings with the prospects of the Salt River Rafters while walking just four batters. Before the Arizona Fall League the Rockies had spent extended time with Hill working on his pitching motion. After the Arizona Fall League he worked with the Rockies’ new pitching lab at their complex in Scottsdale.

Prior to spring training, the Rockies finalized Hill’s conversion to the bullpen and since then he’s been turning heads with his fastball hitting 99 MPH in his Cactus League debut.

“This plays well to my velocity,” Hill said after pushing 100 mph in a live batting practice earlier in camp. “As a reliever, I don’t have to hold back as much. That’s going to make me effective. I can pitch up in the zone more. I’ve added the slider, and I’m going to use that a lot more. The changeup, I’ll use it as I need it.”

Hill has made five appearances out of the bullpen this spring, striking out eight batters over five innings. The organizations’ no. 28 prospect per MLB Pipeline has given up five earned runs but has still earned an extended look while auditioning for the big league roster. Hill has survived the first few rounds of roster cuts and if he doesn’t make the Opening Day 26-man roster, he’ll definitely get a call-up at some point this season. The Rockies’ bullpen will inevitably need reinforcements.

OF Jordan Beck (no. 6 PuRP)

While he may have already been re-assigned to minor league camp, the legend of “Mike Honcho” has done nothing but grow this spring. The 2022 first round pick from the University of Tennessee has moved quickly through the minors and ended his 2023 campaign with Double-A Hartford, earning a non-roster invite to big league camp.

Beck has impressed the fans this spring, and more importantly the coaching staff. His hard work, athletic ability, and poise has the attention of the front office.

“You see him in the batting cage. You see him in his defensive sessions,” Rockies director of player development Chris Forbes said of Beck. “He stays very present, which shows you he knows this is a process. He’s maybe not totally finished off yet to get the debut, but he’s planning on it.”

Beck leads all Rockies camp bodies with a 1.172 OPS in 15 games and 20 at-bats. He’s yet to hit a home run but is making plenty of loud contact. Beck has also shown solid plate discipline as well, drawing three walks and striking out only eight times so far.

Skipper Bud Black noted during the Spring Breakout game on Saturday that Beck will start the season in Triple-A Albuquerque, but fans can rest assured knowing he won’t be there for long.

C Drew Romo (no. 7 PuRP)

Drew Romo isn’t quite ready for the show yet, and there isn’t anything wrong with that. He had just 18 at-bats with Triple-A Albuquerque last season as he works on his steadily improving bat. Surprisingly however, the heir apparent to the backstop has survived all rounds of camp cuts and re-assignments so far. It’s clear the organization is prioritizing getting an extended look at their catcher of the future.

The Rockies are looking to avoid putting pressure on Romo to contribute right away. It’s one of the reasons they brought in veteran Jacob Stallings to back up starter Elias Díaz to start the season. This way he can focus on his development and feel more relaxed at camp.

“We don’t want him to be too high-strung — you’ve got to play relaxed,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “We’ve seen this spring — another year of maturity, a year older, a guy who is starting to come into his own, comfortable in his own shoes, comfortable who he is.

Romo is enjoying his time with the Rockies this spring and having fun... but also isn’t relaxing too much.

“I’m always going to be authentic,” Romo said. “I love to have fun, be silly and goofy. But when it comes time to get to work and come game time, I get very serious. But I’m having more fun, for sure.”

Though he won’t be pressed into service immediately this season, Romo will be starting the year in Triple-A with his eyes on a big league debut. If the Rockies decide to trade Elias Díaz—who is on the last year of his contract—at the deadline, Romo could see himself as the starting catcher depending on how he performs with the Isotopes.

The Rockies youth movement began last season and is now in full swing. As the rebuild marches on and we gear up for the regular season, it’s exciting to know the next wave of young Rockies will be on their way sooner rather than later.

Pebble Report: Spring Breakout Edition

On Saturday evening the Colorado Rockies participated in their first ever “Spring Breakout” game: a seven inning exhibition showcasing their some of their top prospects against a squad from their NL West rival Arizona Diamondbacks.

Introduced this spring training, the Spring Breakout game is a fantastic idea. A televised exhibition between the game’s top prospects certainly didn’t disappoint, though I can think of ways to improve the concept for the future. I’d love to see the games either be a full nine innings long so that more pitchers get an opportunity to play, or have the prospect teams play a full series of games so you get to see more of the individual prospects.

Either way, despite a 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks prospect squad, the Rockies’ Spring Breakout game was a rousing success and Rockies fans got a chance to see the tantalizing potential the farm system is growing.

Position Players:

The two major standouts for the Rockies on offense were catcher Drew Romo (no. 7 PuRP) and Zac Veen (no. 3 PuRP), both of whom went 2-for-2 at the plate. Veen showcased his excellent and agressive speed by legging out an infield single, while Romo drove in the Rockies only run and also had the Rockies’ only extra base hit with a double.

Yanquiel Fernandez (no. 4 PuRP) showcased his great bat speed with a solid single, and Jordan Beck—although hitless—made loud contact and drove the ball with authority. Benny Montgomery (no. 8 PuRP) also had a base hit in his only at-bat.

Pitching Prospects:

Where the Spring Breakout game truly provided the most value was in allowing the Rockies to showcase the pitching talent they are developing. The Rockies sent seven pitchers to the mound—one per inning—during the game.

2023 first round pick Chase Dollander (no. 2 PuRP) started the game, making his first professional appearance with the Rockies since being drafted. He definitely showed some jitters, walking a batter and spraying his fastball somewhat. However, his fastball showed excellent life and velocity consistently hitting 96-97 MPH. His slider also looked excellent. He was also able to induce a double play on a grounder from Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar.

Sean Sullivan (no. 12 PuRP) out of Wake Forest also impressed, working quickly and effectively in the second inning with a deceptive fastball. It was also encouraging to see the lefty work up in the strike zone compared to the bad Rockies habit of peppering the bottom of the zone.

Carson Palmquist (no. 18 PuRP) struck out two batters in his inning of work, including one with a successful challenge utilizing the automated balls and strikes system in effect for the game. His breaking pitches—a slider and a changeup—were both effective as well.

Zach Agnos and Jaden Hill (no. 19 PuRP) both had some traffic to work with after giving up hits, but were able to successfully navigate their way to scoreless innings. Agnos—an excellent closer for Low-A Fresno last season—struck out two batters while Hill struck out one.

I sincerely hope that Major League Baseball decides to make the Spring Breakout games an annual affair. Acquainting fans with the top prospects of their organizations on a televised broadcast is nothing but a good thing and it was a great deal of fun to watch.

★ ★ ★

