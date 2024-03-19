The 2024 MLB season begins next week, teams are settling in for the long haul, and front offices are making decisions about their final rosters. The Colorado Rockies have three decisions remaining. What happens with that “six-man platoon?” Who will get the fifth spot in the starting rotation? And who will get the job as the Rockies’ fourth outfielder, that lefty bench bat the Rockies were committed to finding?

The candidates are down to two: Sam Hilliard and Bradley Zimmer. (Read more about the former here and the latter here.)

At this point, it’s worth considering what we know about these players based on their history and spring training performances (with the understanding that spring training numbers provide limited data about a player).

I’ve limited the data to 2019 through 2023 and included spring training numbers as well in an attempt to provide a more balanced comparison.

How do their offensive numbers compare?

The are some interesting distinctions between the two players when considering their offensive value. The data comes from FanGraphs.

Since 2019, Hilliard has appeared in slightly more games than Zimmer has, though he has seen significantly more plate appearances. During that time, Hilliard has been the superior player in terms of raw offensive power with 32 home runs to Zimmer’s 11 and 99 runs to Zimmer’s 66.

Both are virtually tied when it comes to stolen bases, a testament to their speed.

In addition, Hilliard has the higher BB%, and the lower K%. However, the two are virtually tied except in SLG, where Hilliard has a clear advantage (.424 to .272). The wRC+ numbers are similar as are the fWAR values.

So offensively, the two are tied with Hilliard having a clear power advantage.

Now let’s add in spring training, where Zimmer is having a barnburner (and probably unsustainable) run. He’s also had more opportunities, 38 PAs to Hilliard’s 27.

In short, it’s close.

Okay, then, how do they compare in terms of defense?

Interestingly enough, Hilliard and Zimmer are fairly similar though their strengths are a bit different. Again, here is the data, taken from FanGraphs.

In terms of DRS, Zimmer is the superior center fielder (with eight DRS as comprised to Hilliard’s one). Still, both are above-replacement-level defenders. That said, Hilliard is the superior left fielder though Zimmer has a slight advantage when it comes to right field.

Both have negative UZR scores though Hilliard’s is lower than Zimmer’s is.

But when it comes to Outs Above Average, Zimmer has the far superior score.

Are there other factors to consider?

A few, so let’s tease them out.

Zimmer is 31 to Hilliard’s 30, so those factors are fairly even.

However, Hilliard has the advantage of familiarity, which is something the Rockies place stock in. It’s also worth noting that Hilliard’s time spent with the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles does not seem to have affected his game much.

Consider, then, their salaries. Hilliard is on a one-year, $800,000 contract, and he has no remaining MiLB options. Presumably, Zimmer would make $740,000, though in his 2022 season with the Cleveland Guardians, he earned $1.3 million.

That said, the money does not appear to be a determining factor here.

So what will the Rockies do?

That’s the $63,000 question, isn’t it? (Besides, predicting what the Rockies will do is an exercise in folly.)

Frankly, there doesn’t seem to be a bad choice here. Hilliard or Zimmer will work off the bench, giving Brenton Doyle or Nolan Jones an occasional day off. (Right field has a line of players waiting to enter the game, and there’s also a traffic jam on the bench.)

Whatever the Rockies’ thinking, we should know their decision soon.

Let us know your thoughts in this poll and in the comments.

Good news in broadcasting

No, we still don’t know the cable carrier for Rockies.TV. However, we did learn last week that ESPN’s Sunday Night “Nerd Casts” will be back in 2024.

Adding Trevor May to Kevin Brown and Mike Petriello’s broadcast is a great move — May is an insightful and funny commentator.

This week in Rockies Instagram

Kris Bryant did me in.

