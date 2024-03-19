When Jeff Bridich suddenly vacated the role of general manager at the beginning of the 2021 season, the Colorado Rockies chose to turn things over to Bill Schmidt, a scout who had been with the team since 1999. The man had run the team’s draft for many years and was now tasked with navigating the organization through what has been one of the worst stretches in team history.

Entering his third season as the official GM for the club, Schmidt has made clear his intentions as the head of baseball operations. In an effort to create a sustainable and contending team, Schmidt is focusing on building the Rockies from the ground up, returning to homegrown roots to populate the roster.

This transition into the dreaded “rebuild” word that the Rockies refuse to say out loud has been a long time coming, and 2024 becomes a year when their labors over the past couple of years could finally come to fruition. Schmidt has understood that laying a foundation is key for the Rockies, and that has been his focus as the GM of the Rockies.

As a former scout, Schmidt understands the importance of the minor league system, which has been his main focus during his tenure as the GM, especially one year ago. For the first time in a while, the Rockies were active sellers at the deadline. Schmidt traded away Mike Moustakas, C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk, Brad Hand and Pierce Johnson to acquire a myriad of minor league pitchers. In fact, as he mentioned in the video above, over 30 pitchers have been acquired via trade and draft for the Rockies over the past two years.

The parade of pitchers is slowly coming along as big-league reinforcements, but it’s the offensive reinforcements that are knocking on the door of the big leagues. Schmidt has done well to draft the likes of Sterlin Thompson and Jordan Beck while his hand has been involved in numerous others in the system. It’s the young foundation of core talent that has started to define Schmidt’s tenure as GM rather than the mess he inherited from Bridich.

Schmidt has made a concentrated effort to acquire players that he scouted and liked that the team wasn’t able to draft.

Last season saw Schmidt acquire Nolan Jones in a trade with Cleveland, sending highly-touted prospect Juan Brito to the Guardians. Jones was someone Schmidt had liked in the past and decided to take a chance on the young player, believing he could benefit the club. What resulted was a breakout season for Jones as he finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting after having a 20-20 season, a record-setting year defensively in the outfield, and becoming the Rockies' most valuable player.

What’s been beneficial for Schmidt and the Rockies is the concentrated effort to build the farm system and enhance the quality of development. The team has invested in technology to build their performance lab facility in Arizona while also making technology and video resources more available to every team in the system. His efforts to bring in past Rockies, such as Clint Hurdle, Todd Helton and Scott Oberg, to aid in the development of young players shows that Schmidt is trying to build the Rockies his way.

This focus on the minors, however, has led Schmidt and the Rockies to mainly do patchwork on the big league roster with minor league free agents and incredibly cheap deals for players like Dakota Hudson and Jacob Stallings. The most notable acquisition for the 2024 season was Cal Quantrill, who arrived in a trade with Cleveland in the early days of the offseason. The lack of major league movement once again signals that the farm system is where the Rockies are hoping to make the biggest splash in the coming season and beyond.

While Schmidt hasn’t been a perfect GM in his short tenure, he’s at least trying to attack problems head-on as best he can. There are still plenty of problems with the Rockies organization as a whole, including at the very top of the ladder, but Schmidt has done good things for the team over the past year and heading into 2024. This season will be an important one as well as he will have to show that he is willing to make some tough choices and clear out log jams. There have been indications he’s willing to make changes and trade away some of the younger players to bring in talent, but 2024 will be the year that the fruits of his labors can finally ripen.

