Kyle Freeland named 2024 Opening Day starter

In an announcement that shouldn’t come as a surprise, the Colorado Rockies announced Tuesday morning that left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland will be the starter on Opening Day. It will be the third Opening Day start of his career with the Rockies, tying him with his fellow starter Germán Márquez for the most in franchise history.

Freeland, 30, has had mixed results in his previous two attempts on Opening Day. In 2019, coming off a season that saw him finish fourth in the National League Cy Young award voting, Freeland dazzled against the Miami Marlins when he allowed one run over seven innings. His second start came in 2022 where he was less successful against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he lasted just 3 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits.

With Márquez and Antonio Senzatela on the shelf recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Rockies are relying on Freeland to anchor the starting rotation and carry the load until Márquez can potentially return after the All-Star Break. In the meantime, he will frontline a rotation likely consisting of Austin Gomber and Ryan Feltner along with newcomers Cal Quantrill and Dakota Hudson.

(Read more about the state of the starting rotation courtesy of Evan Lang, as part of our State of the Position series)

After injuries and other variables have affected Freeland the past few seasons, his 2024 spring training performance has shown promising signs for what could come in the regular season. At RockiesFest in January, Freeland mentioned that he spent the offseason learning how to take better care of his body, particularly in making sure a troublesome shoulder wouldn’t give him problems, and recovering some lost velocity. He entered camp feeling the healthiest he’s been since 2021 and has looked like his old self.

In 14 innings over four starts this spring, Freeland has allowed just five runs on 14 hits with opponents batting .255 against him. What’s been the most intriguing is that he has 14 strikeouts to just a single walk thanks largely to an increased velocity. While he spent the 2023 season averaging between 88-90 mph, he has regularly reached 92-94 mph on his fastball. He’s also been working on a new changeup grip that he learned from retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright when they played in the World Baseball Classic together last year. His command of the zone has led to an efficient 11.79 pitches per inning.

The Rockies will begin the season on March 28 against the Arizona Diamondbacks where they will face the Diamondbacks Opening Day starter Zac Gallen.

★ ★ ★

