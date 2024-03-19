 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rockies Spring Training game no. 23 thread: Janine Barria vs. Dakota Hudson; game no. 24 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Casey Lawrence

The Rockies will play their last split squad series of spring training.

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Aaron Doster/Getty Images

Today, the Colorado Rockies (14-7) welcome the Cleveland Guardians (10-12) to Salt River Fields in a split series that will send Austin Gomber and his teammates to Peoria to face Casey Lawrence and the Seattle Mariners.

(Who needs two game threads, right?)

First Pitch: 2:10 MDT

TV: None

Radio: KOA for the Guardians-Rockies game; MLB radio for the Rockies-Mariners contest.

Lineups

For the visiting Guardians (who are also having a split-squad day):

And the home Rockies:

And now for the road Rockies:

And the home Mariners:

