 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 10 thread: Hunter Greene vs Cal Quantrill

The Rox will get their first look at their offseason acquisition

By Samantha Bradfield
/ new

The Colorado Rockies welcome the Cincinnati Reds to Salt River Fields this afternoon. They will roll out Cal Quantrill, one of their bigger offseason acquisitions. Quantrill was brought to Colorado in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians in November and will make his spring debut. He will face Reds’ right-hander Hunter Greene.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: None

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...