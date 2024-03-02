Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 10 thread: Hunter Greene vs Cal Quantrill

The Colorado Rockies welcome the Cincinnati Reds to Salt River Fields this afternoon. They will roll out Cal Quantrill, one of their bigger offseason acquisitions. Quantrill was brought to Colorado in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians in November and will make his spring debut. He will face Reds’ right-hander Hunter Greene.
First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT
TV: None
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups
Hellllllloooo, @MarteNoelvi‼️ pic.twitter.com/FF8uwZJXUq— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 2, 2024
Saturdays are for baseball— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 2, 2024
⏰ 1:10 PM MT pic.twitter.com/wxnyFHxFa1
