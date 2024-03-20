When your ship has sunk to the bottom of the ocean and you’re about to embark on a new vessel, do you really want the same old sea captain at the helm of your crew? That’s the question that the Colorado Rockies need to ponder and answer for themselves when it comes to their manager Bud Black.

On Monday, Renee Dechert outlined the lack of changes in the Rockies coaching staff from 2023 as part of our State of the Position series. The Rockies top brass have undoubtedly maintained their faith in Black, even as the team has suffered five straight losing seasons, including the club’s first 100-loss in franchise history after they had back-to-back playoff years in 2017 and 2018. Players have enjoyed playing for Black but he too has had to try and make adjustments to the shifting sands of youth on planet Arockies.

Unlike the previous two seasons, the news of the Rockies discussing a contract extension with Black arrived much later in spring training. As first reported by MLB.com’s Thomas Harding, both sides were discussing an extension to avoid going through 2024 as the final year of his contract.

Despite the lack of success the past several years, Black has remained adamant about staying with the Rockies and finding a solution for the club as pitching ERAs soared and offensive stats flatlined, and the injured list seemed to grow by the day. Still, despite either side’s desires, a managerial extension is not the right move but rather an alternative role that we’ll get to a little later on.

First, Black hasn’t exactly had the best track record on paper as a manager. In his 16 seasons as a big league manager with the Rockies and San Diego Padres, he has managed just four winning seasons. Those four winning seasons came earlier in his first couple of years with both teams he has managed. Now, there are a lot of factors that go into losing seasons, such as subpar rosters provided by the front office and players not performing to the caliber they should, but a manager still takes a blunt of the blame for losing teams, whether he deserves it or not, as that’s just how the business goes. One can’t say, however, that Black hasn’t often done the best he can with the tools given him.

Black, 66, has been a solid leader for the Rockies in the sense that he is a knowledgeable, likable, and decent manager. He’s a good man that players enjoy playing for. In his introductory conference in 2022, veteran Kris Bryant expressed how excited he was to join the Rockies and play for a man like Black. During broadcasts, we hear about the praise heaped on Black and his anecdotes and how much he has bought into the organization. Many valid critiques can be made about Black and his approach to managing the modern Rockies, but he has bought into the team and I believe he cares about trying to be competitive, but he just hasn't gone about it the way the Rockies probably needed him to.

A preference for veterans and at times mismanagement of the pitching staff has lost him validity as a manager in the eyes of many fans. The handling of younger players like Elehuris Montero highlights this common criticism.

His hand was forced to play young players in 2023 and that seems to have forced him to get with the times and embrace the fact that the Rockies are growing younger as they enter a rebuild. Watching interviews during spring training games and reading comments from Black has given me the notion that he understands that the prospects need to play and are likely better than the veteran alternatives he has preferred in the past. He’s also mentioned that he’s learning to embrace the changing landscape in technology that is taking place in MLB and the modernizing in today’s game.

I don’t doubt that Black has a good influence on players on a personal level. He’s actively engaged in practices, throwing batting practice, hitting ground balls, and running the bases for pick-off drills, but everything he has done in spring training this season has me thinking that a managerial role isn’t the right fit, but rather a developmental one.

For the past few seasons, we have seen former manager Clint Hurdle and Hall of Famer Todd Helton join the Rockies organization as a minor league instructor essentially. They are taking their years of professional experience and sharing it with the future generations of Rockies and we have seen their positive influence through the system. Could it be beneficial to move Black to that kind of mentor role?

At some point, it has to be the final year of Black’s contract and the Rockies will have to move on. We know that Monfort is loyal to a fault, but if he feels some sense that they owe Black a new competitive window so he can reap the rewards and the only way that can happen is if he’s manager, that’s an incredibly flawed way of thinking.

A new voice is going to have to take over the team at some point so why not let the season play out and reassess an extension later until the season is over? Or, explore the potential of a different role with the team where he can still have an influence and reap the rewards, without having a hand in the day-to-day operations of the big league squad. He is capable of having a positive influence on the Rockies, even if many don’t think so.

I like Bud Black. As some of us have stated on the website before however, he was the right man at the right time for the Rockies when he was initially hired. Yet, as he enters his eighth year as the skipper at the helm of the U.S.S. Rockies, I’m not so sure that’s the case for a team that is trying to re-establish a new foundation of young talent going forward. A change has to be made sometime.

Kyle Freeland named 2024 Opening Day starter | Purple Row

The Rockies announced that Kyle Freeland will be making his third career Opening Day start with the team, tying him for most in franchise history. Freelands uptick in velocity has been the highlight of his spring as he looks to have a strong season.

Here’s why Bryant is trending up entering ‘24 | MLB.com

The Rockies are hoping Kris Bryant has a bounceback season in 2024 and by early indications of spring training, he may be able to do it. Thomas Harding caught up with Bryant to talk about is swing adjustments and work heading into the new season.

