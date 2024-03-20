It all just has a Sisyphusian feel to it at this point.

The Colorado Rockies play their season and finish somewhere between last and almost-last in the division, Dick Monfort sends his letter to fans, while, across town, another franchise (or two) is celebrating if not outright success, at least a bit of excitement.

The offseason plays out with free agent targets going to more well-heeled teams or teams trying to take full advantage of their competitive window. The season draws near and we enter what Kenneth Weber called “Sent from my iPad” season. Pitchers and catchers report, the team plays middling baseball, and eventually we wind up with a veteran signing that raises questions about how some of these young prospects will get plate appearances. Everyone else is more or less encouraged to just play better.

And all the while, Dick Monfort projects an image of optimism and excitement for the new season, despite all evidence to the contrary. Some fans disengage before the home opener, others slightly after.

As promised, that was copied and pasted from the 2023 State of the Position entry on ownership. The joke was that the offseasons of the last several years have become so predictable as to be beyond parody. Last year, Monfort threw a curveball by lobbing a thinly veiled attack on the Padres spending spree (which, look how that turned out for them).

This year’s curveball? We haven’t heard so much as a peep from the Rockies owner.

“Sent from my iPad” season, indeed.

The change prompted not only heavier editing of that opening paragraph than 2023-Adam anticipated when he made silly promises, but also questions. Is it really a Rockies offseason if we don’t hear from the owner? And is it better to hear from the owner and endure potential embarrassment, or avoid the shame while sitting in the dark?

The last decade of Rockies fandom has been quite the rollercoaster—albeit without the usual crests one expects from a top-notch coaster. Trading away a franchise icon (twice), languishing in the NL West basement, a couple of Wild Card appearances, then back to the bottom. It’s the lot to which we’ve become darkly accustomed, with the offseasons offering repeatable miseries.

But the 2023 Rockies season was not a season like any other; it was the worst season in franchise history (at least by the most objective standard of wins and losses). Never before has the team lost 100 games, and now the suddenly-Ohtani-less Angels stand alone in the “99 losses, max” club.

Unlike previous lost seasons, injuries played much less of a part in the misery. Yes, Tommy John surgeons could plausibly name their new yachts “The 2023 Rockies,” but the problems extended far beyond regulars missing time. Despite promising campaigns from a batch of rookies, last year’s failures represented a team that was forgettably terrible. If ever there was a season to hear from the front office about the state of the team going forward, the season after setting such an ignominious record surely counts.

Fans did receive a post-season letter, though it bore no signature (and the prevailing opinion holds that Monfort probably wrote the first paragraph or so but little else). And Dick did appear at Rockies Fest, which was held the same day as his usual official-unofficial appearance at the Greeley baseball breakfast. He’s kept a low profile at games, often eschewing his seats by the dugout. He’ll never disappear like Keyser Söze, but one wonders why the radio silence.

From a fan perspective, the upshot of silence is the lack of PR gaffes requiring defense (or dismissal). After all, what good can come from Monfort—or anyone in the front office, for that matter—speaking out about the state of the team that everyone knows is terrible? Better to enjoy the lack-of-drama for a change and focus on the baseball.

But as we draw closer to the start of a season while Denver sports fans watch the primary occupants of Ball Arena stampede toward potential long playoff runs led by MVP frontrunners, that lack-of-drama feels empty. It’s been a long 30-years for Rockies fans. Can they hope for anything different? Does the front office have some level of plan for turning around the on-field performance? Will anyone acknowledge the dreaded “r-word” and set the Rockies on a rebuild? How can the team take steps toward matching the baseball with the experience at Coors Field?

Fans can welcome the lack of drama that goes with Dick Monfort’s relative silence. But in today’s game and broader media landscape, they need more than good vibes to justify continued investment in a team lacking in entertainment and direction. Acknowledging the team’s shortcomings along with the errors that presaged them can go a long way in remedying the latter and allow fans to relish in whatever flashes of the former they can find while they wait for the thing all sports fans truly desire: wins.

Just don’t send it from the iPad.