The 2023 Colorado Rockies 103-losses stand as a franchise-worst, eclipsing their previous high-90s season total of the early 2000’s. This triple-digit loss total is eye-catching but did not come as a big surprise to those that watched the team struggle mightily throughout the first month of the season.

After taking two games from the San Diego Padres in San Diego to kick-off the year, Colorado’s season quickly spiraled faster than water down the toilet bowl. The Rockies were eviscerated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their home opener series, jump-starting their historically negative record with a 9-20 start through April.

The rest was history as the team stumbled throughout the rest of the season – including an equally bad August record of 7-20. But the first month was a clear sign of things to come…and the start to the 2024 season could spell that familiar sense of doom.

Colorado will begin its regular season with a four-game road series against the defending National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks. Their second series is also on the road against the Chicago Cubs, marking a seven-game road swing to kick-off the year.

They’ll take on the Tampa Bay Rays in their home opener before again opposing the Diamondbacks to finish their first homestand. Then it’s off to the east coast for a six game road swing against the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

The squad will return home to face the Seattle Mariners over the weekend of April 19-21, the beginning of nine games at Coors Field. San Diego will account for the next four before the Houston Astros play the first two games of the erroneous “natural rivals” interleague series. The month will conclude with the first of three games against the Miami Marlins – the start of a six game road swing.

Aprils Opposition 2023 Totals Team Wins Losses Team Wins Losses Arizona Diamondbacks 84 78 Chicago Cubs 83 79 Houston Astros 90 72 Miami Marlins 84 78 Philadelphia Phillies 90 72 San Diego Padres 82 80 Seattle Mariners 88 74 Tampa Bay Rays 99 63 Toronto Blue Jays 89 73 Total 789 669

That’s nine opponents in the month, all of whom finished with a winning record in the 2023 season. A gauntlet of a month against squads that sported a cumulative winning-percentage of 54% and combined for six of the possible 12 playoff seeds last October.

That’s…steep.

Obviously, last year is ancient history and each club will experience different results in 2024. But most of these teams look much the same to last season – if not improved – with only the Padres taking a radical shift in the opposite direction after their roster slashing headlined by shipping Juan Soto to the New York Yankees.

This is where Colorado’s stagnant off-season could become evident very early. While all of these teams will again expect to contend for the postseason and beyond, the Rockies will just hope to grow into a more respectable squad in 2024.

That hope will be greatly tested in April. And all of this is before they square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers 13 times. Buckle up, because it may be a bumpy first mile again in 2024.

★ ★ ★

Rockies quiet offseason extended all the way up to the owner’s box | Purple Row

Adam Peterson dissects the Monfort groups ownership and how their decisions and strangle on the franchise directly impact the product on the field in the final posting of our State of the Position series.

Rockies’ travel schedule might help fix the team’s losing streak | KDVR

An interesting piece by Maddie Rhodes that explores the amount of physical travel the Rockies have ahead of them in 2024. Ultimately, Colorado is set to commute about 1,000 miles less than the average MLB club.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!