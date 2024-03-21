Rockies trade Joe Rock to Tampa Bay, designate Sam Hilliard for assignment

As spring training draws to an end, the Colorado Rockies announced reports that they have traded left-handed pitching prospect Joe Rock to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder/shortstop prospect Greg Jones. MLB Insider Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report the deal. Additionally, to make room on the 40-man roster, the Rockies have designated outfielder Sam Hilliard for assignment.

The Rockies announced today that they have acquired INF/OF Greg Jones from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for LHP Joe Rock. To make room on the 40-man roster OF Sam Hilliard has been designated for assignment. https://t.co/bkBHiW5E2z — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) March 21, 2024

Rock, 23, was the Rockies Competitive Balance Round B pick in the 2021 draft out of Ohio University. In his first full season in 2022, he tossed 107 2⁄ 3 innings over 22 starts in High-A with the Spokane Indians where he posted a 4.43 ERA with 109 strikeouts against 45 walks. He earned a late-season bump to Double-A where he made just two starts in 2022, but would make 19 starts with the Hartford Yard Goats in 2023. Over 90 innings in an injury-hindered season, Rock posted a 4.50 ERA with 108 strikeouts against 32 walks before earning a promotion to Triple-A to make one appearance before the season ended.

He entered the season as the 15th-ranked prospect for Purple Row’s PuRPs rankings as well as MLB.com’s Top 30 prospects for the Rockies. If his trend continued, there was a likelihood he could have made his big league debut in 2023 with the Rockies at some point.

MLB.com’s scouting report described Rock in the following manner:

“He has three usable pitches and can be virtually unhittable once or twice through a lineup, but he would often get tripped up by one inning or hitter. When he’s on, his fastball plays up despite its 92 mph average (though he can reach back for 96) because he uses a funky, slightly lower slot with excellent extension thanks to his 6-foot-6 frame.”

Jones, 26, on the other hand, entered the season ranked 24th in the Rays Top 30. Drafted 22nd overall by the Rays in 2019 out of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Jones had two excellent seasons in 2019 and 2021 but has seen his production fall off a bit since then. Despite a disappointing 2022 campaign where he slashed .238/.318/.392 in a career-high 79 games in Double-A, the Rays believed he was talented and toolsy enough to be added to the 40-man roster.

During his 2023 campaign, he played most of the year in Double-A where he hit .278/.344/.468 over 51 games. He earned a promotion to Triple-A where he played in 20 games to middling results before a hamstring injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. Injuries have become a trend for Jones as he has been unable to stay healthy, thus making evaluating him a frustrating process. He has played in just 270 games since being drafted.

Offensively he has shown an ability to hit fastballs and does have some power potential, but strikeouts have been a major problem. Last season he struck out 109 times and in 2022 he punched out 138 times. When he is able to get on base, Jones features elite speed on the basepaths which has helped him on the defensive side of things.

According to MLB Pipeline, the Rays viewed Jones as an above-average defender at shortstop and the outfield. Due to his speed and range, he has attempted plenty of plays at short that have ultimately ended up being counted as errors, but the defense is there. He only just picked up playing the outfield last season.

Jones has enjoyed the best spring training of his career this season. In 10 games he has slashed .357/.438/.643 with a home run and a double and has seven strikeouts with two walks.

The acquisition of Jones now makes the outfield roster more of a question mark heading into the regular season. Hilliard, 31, joined the Rockies early in the spring after being claimed from the Baltimore Orioles. He entered camp in a battle with veteran outfielder Bradley Zimmer for an extra outfield spot that can play center field and bat left-handed. In 16 games with the Rockies, Hilliard was 5-for-26 with four doubles along with six strikeouts and six walks.

Jones is a switch-hitter and the ability to be a backup to Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar at their respective positions is likely an attractive prospect for the Rockies. The excellent spring by Michael Toglia may also be forcing the issue for the Rockies to place him on the Opening Day roster veterans like Zimmer and Hilliard. The move at face value is a bit of a head-scratcher for fans as the Rockies are busting at the seams with infield and outfield talent and trading away a high draft pick doesn’t trend with their standard procedures as a club. The final days spring training are sure to be interesting as we receive more clarity about the move.

The Rockies have a full 40-man roster.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!