This season, the Rockies really need Kyle Freeland. Without Germán Márquez, who isn’t expected back from his Tommy John surgery recovery until at least after the All-Star break, and with an uncertain and unproven rotation, this has to be Freeland’s bounce-back year.

As Freeland enters his eighth MLB season, he’s the clear No. 1 in the rotation. He’ll be making his third career Opening Day start, tying Márquez for most in team history. The time Colorado needs old K-Free is now.

Looking back at 2018, Freeland’s numbers seem even more impressive now than they did then. A 17-7 record, a 2.85 ERA, a 166 ERA+ and a 1.245 WHIP in 202 1/3 innings pitched. He recorded a 7.7 rWAR — in one season.

Freeland struck out 173 batters while only walking 70 and surrendering 17 homers. The 25-year-old Colorado Rockie finished fourth in Cy Young voting in his second Major League season.

I know I was in awe then, but considering the pain Rockies fans would endure over the next five seasons, I should have appreciated it even more. Same with that 91-72 record (.558 winning percentage) and the back-to-back playoff appearances.

In the four seasons since (not counting shortened 2020), the Rockies have gone 272-375 (.420) and have consecutively gotten worse each year in the last three seasons.

The collapse started in 2019 when Freeland also fell apart. His struggles were heartbreaking. He was sent down to Triple-A and finished with a 6.73 ERA and -1.1 rWAR. In the five years since his phenomenal 2019 season, Freeland has combined for 6.8 rWAR and gone 27-47 (.365) with a 4.96 ERA, a 99 ERA+ and a 1.455 WHIP.

He doesn’t even need to re-create 2019. If he can post an ERA under 4.00, get back to double-digit wins and help the Rockies stay competitive in more games, he could establish himself as one of the best pitchers in Rockies history. Freeland has already cracked into many of the organization’s top-10 pitching leaderboards. This year, he could climb even higher.

Entering the season, Freeland is No. 2 in career WAR at 17.9, behind only Ubaldo Jiménez’s 18.9. He’s fourth in games started (179), behind Jeff Francis’s 185, Jorge De La Rosa’s 200 and Aaron Cook’s 206. The Thomas Jefferson graduate has the fifth-best career ERA in Colorado at 4.39, trailing De La Rosa’s 4.35, Tyler Chatwood’s 4.18, Jhoulys Chacín’s 4.05 and Jiménez’s 3.66.

Depending on how he performs and how the offense can support him, Freeland is primed to rise on the Rockies all-time win chart. He’s currently seventh with 55 wins. In 2024, he could catch Jiménez (56), Jason Jennings (58), Francis (64) and Márquez (65). That would get him to No. 3 behind Cook’s 72 and De La Rosa’s 86.

In 2023, Freeland posted his highest ERA since 2019 at 5.03, as well as the fewest strikeouts since 2019 with 94. His average pitch velocity for his four seamer was 88.8 mph, which was the lowest of his career.

This spring has been a different story. He’s 2-0 in 14 innings over four appearances with 14 strikeouts and one walk.

Thanks to more shoulder strengthening, his velocity is up by about 4 mph on his four-seam fastball, as well as his sinker and slider. Freeland has a new pitch, a one-seam sinking fastball, that he’s been working on. He’s got a new grip for his changeup. It’s a powered re-tooling that could help Freeland reach the potential Rockies fans have been hoping for since 2019.

Despite his ups and downs, Freeland has grown into a veteran and is the emotional leader for the Rockies. His passion is visible on the mound. He’s been the Rockies Roberto Clemente Award nominee two years in a row for his work in the community, especially with Special Olympics Colorado.

In the third year of his 5-year, $64.5 million deal, he’s the second-highest-paid player on the 2024 Rockies roster. This season is his chance to prove his worth in the stats and help the Rockies start moving in the right direction.

