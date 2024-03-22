Rockies Spring Training game No. 26 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. José Ureña

The Colorado Rockies square off against the World Series champion Texas Rangers and will face a familiar face to boot.

The Rockies will send out Kyle Freeland (2-0, 3.21 ERA) to start on the mound. Freeland has enjoyed a good spring training thanks to a revived fastball and healthy shoulder. In his previous start against the Oakland Athletics, Freeland allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts over five innings. He’ll be followed by a string of bullpen regulars.

He’ll be opposed by former Rockie José Ureña (1-1, 2.61 ERA). Ureña signed a minor league deal with the Rangers and has been battling for a spot on the team as the Rangers try to fill out their pitching depth while they wait for arms to return from injury. Ureña’s last start came against the Chicago Cubs where he allowed two runs on four hits in five innings of work with four strikeouts.

First Pitch: 2:05 PM MDT

TV: MLB.tv (Rangers feed)

Radio: MLB.com (Rangers feed)

Lineups

First the visiting Rockies:

And the home Rangers: