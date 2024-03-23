Weekend Rockpile: Colorado Rockies Community Predictions!

Every year, the Purple Row staff makes predictions for the upcoming Colorado Rockies season. We predict things such as the 162-game record; division and league winners; and MVP, CY Young and Rookie of the Year winners.

This year, we’d like you to join in our fun!

We will still post our own staff predictions, but in a separate post, we will share predictions from you — our valued community members!

Please fill out this survey by Tuesday, March 26 at 6pm MT.

Now, as James Dalton says in that cinematic masterpiece Roadhouse, “Be polite!” We’ll share the most interesting answers on Opening Day!

★ ★ ★

