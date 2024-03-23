 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 26 thread: Cal Quantrill vs. Frankie Montas

The Rockies will continue to hone their lineup as Opening Day approaches.

By Renee Dechert
/ new
2024 Colorado Rockies Spring Training Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

Today, the Colorado Rockies (15-10) travel to Goodyear to face the Cincinnati Reds (10-14).

Cal Quantrill will take the mound for the Rockies while Frankie Montas will start for the Reds.

First Pitch: 2:10 MDT

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: MLB Radio

Lineups

For the visiting Rockies:

And the home Rockies:

★ ★ ★

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...