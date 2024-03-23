Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 26 thread: Cal Quantrill vs. Frankie Montas

Today, the Colorado Rockies (15-10) travel to Goodyear to face the Cincinnati Reds (10-14).
Cal Quantrill will take the mound for the Rockies while Frankie Montas will start for the Reds.
First Pitch: 2:10 MDT
TV: Bally Sports
Radio: MLB Radio
Lineups
For the visiting Rockies:
#Rockies vs. #Reds at Goodyear, Ariz.— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) March 23, 2024
It's the third straight day with no Kris Bryant in the lineup, but he said there is no cause for concern: "Just a couple of days off before the craziness starts." pic.twitter.com/rRSdXB3ojD
And the home Rockies:
How about some Saturday afternoon baseball? pic.twitter.com/VOMHpLGsoV— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 23, 2024
★ ★ ★
