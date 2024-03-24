Colorado Rockies trade for Jake Cave

This morning, Matt Gelb posted that the Colorado Rockies have traded the Philadelphia Phillies for 1B/OF Jake Cave.

Patrick Saunders added that the Rockies would not be sending any players to Philly.

To open a roster spot, Germán Márquez was moved to the 60-day IL.

The Rockies announced today that they have acquired OF Jake Cave from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.



The 31-year-old lefty plays all outfield positions as well as first base.

Cave was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2011 and worked his way through their minor-league system before being DFA’d in 2018 and claimed by the Minnesota Twins. He made his MLB debut in May of that year.

His time with the Twins was unremarkable. In five years, he appeared in 335 games. In 1015 plate appearances, he has slashed .235/.297/.411 with an OPS+ of 93. This total includes 33 home runs. He stole five bases during his time with the Twins.

In May 2021, Cave suffered a back injury that placed him on the IL and then saw him reassigned to the St. Paul Saints. He was eventually claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles in October 2022 and was then claimed off waivers by the Phillies in December 2022.

He made the Phillies’ Opening Day roster, largely by serving as Bryce Harper’s understudy as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Cave was in the Phillies’ MiLB system until July 21 when he returned to the MLB team and finished the season with them before re-signing for 2024 on a one-year, $1 million contract.

Last season, he slashed .212/.272/.348 in 203 plate appearances (69 OPS+). He hit five home runs.

His defensive stats are unremarkable. He has a career DRS in center field of -7 and an outfield DRS of -3. Only the Phillies have played him at first base. He spent 122.0 innings there for a DRS of -1.

His place on a team gridlocked with first basemen and outfielders remains unclear as is his place in the “six-man platoon.”

