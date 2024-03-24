Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 28 thread: Erick Fedde vs. Austin Gomber

Today, the Chicago White Sox (9-10) travel to Scott River Fields at Talking Stick to face the Colorado Rockies (15-11).

Erick Fedde will take the mound for the White Sox while Austin Gomber will start for the Rockies.

First Pitch: 2:10 MDT

TV: Not available

Radio: Not availalbe

Lineups

For the visiting White Sox:

Sunday road trip to Scottsdale pic.twitter.com/MDMKwnpvLt — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 24, 2024

And the home Rockies:

Rockies lineup vs. White Sox via MLB GameDay: pic.twitter.com/xv5wpEpJhK — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 24, 2024

