 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 28 thread: Erick Fedde vs. Austin Gomber

The Rockies will continue to hone their lineup as Opening Day approaches.

By Renee Dechert
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the Chicago White Sox (9-10) travel to Scott River Fields at Talking Stick to face the Colorado Rockies (15-11).

Erick Fedde will take the mound for the White Sox while Austin Gomber will start for the Rockies.

First Pitch: 2:10 MDT

TV: Not available

Radio: Not availalbe

Lineups

For the visiting White Sox:

And the home Rockies:

★ ★ ★

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...