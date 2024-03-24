According to reports, Colorado Rockies, Ezequiel Tovar agree to extension

Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase is reporting that the Colorado Rockies and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar have agreed to an extension.

As reported, the deal would keep the 22-year-old defensive wizard in Denver through 2031 with a club option for the eighth year, earning him $84 million in total.

The extension is, reportedly, pending a physical.

During his rookie season, Tovar was a Gold Glove finalist who struggled to hit breaking balls. In 2023, he will look to improve the offensive side of his game.

Originally signed out of Venezuela in 2017 by the Rockies, Tovar made a quick rise through the minor league system before making his Major League debut at the end of the 2022 season.

During his four seasons in the minors, Tovar slashed .284/.343/.438 over 283 games, boasting a .782 OPS with 31 home runs and 149 RBI. Initially signed as a switch-hitter, Tovar was advised to focus purely on his natural right side where he displayed more power.

As a rookie in 2023, Tovar displayed flashes of his potential as the everyday shortstop. In 153 games he slashed .253/.287/.408 with a 77 OPS+ and 70 wRC+. He clubbed 15 home runs and led the team with 73 RBI while also tying Todd Helton for the most doubles by a rookie in a single season (37).

His glaring flaw was an overaggressive approach at the plate. Tovar sported a 27% strikeout rate against a 4.1% walk rate in 2023. The Rockies are hoping that as Tovar matures, he will cut down on a tendency to chase balls in the dirt and become a more selective hitter.

Defensively, however, Tovar has been as good or better than advertised. He finished third in the NL Gold Glove award voting at shortstop while also posting a record-setting .988 fielding percentage for a rookie shortstop, beating the previous record of .987 by Troy Tulowitzki during his rookie campaign in 2007. He also recorded 13 defensive runs saved.