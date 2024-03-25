On Sunday afternoon Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported that the Colorado Rockies had finalized their starting pitching rotation for the start of the 2024 season. The end result is very similar to what we expected in our “State of the Position” entry for the starting pitchers.

#Rockies have made a decision on their starting rotation:

1. LHP Kyle Freeland

2. RHP Cal Quantrill

3. LHP Austin Gomber

4. RHP Ryan Feltner

5. RHP Dakota Hudson



RHP Peter Lambert begins season as the long reliever. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) March 24, 2024

Unsurprisingly, veteran lefty and clubhouse leader Kyle Freeland is taking his place at the top of the rotation and will be the Rockies’ Opening Day starter. Freeland has had an excellent spring training as he built up his inning count over five starts. His fastball velocity has improved tremendously from an average of 88.8 MPH in 2023 to regularly hitting 93-94 MPH this spring. Over his five spring starts Freeland has an ERA of 2.37 over 19 innings of work. His command also looks rock solid so far with just three walks to 16 strikeouts. In Freeland’s final start of the spring he spun five scoreless frames against the defending World Champion Texas Rangers.

Behind Freeland will be Cal Quantrill, the right-hander acquired from Freeland this offseason. Quantrill is looking to return to form after a difficult 2023 in which he was plagued by a shoulder injury. Relying on finesse and inducing weak contact, Quantrill had one fewer start this spring due to a weather cancellation. However, he’s looked fairly solid in his four outings. His 5.28 ERA is deceptive, as he gave up just three earned runs over his first three starts, walking two batters and striking out three. Quantrill struggled in his most recent start against the Cincinnati Reds, during which he gave up four home runs. However, Rockies skipper Bud Black isn’t concerned and is pleased with Quantrill’s improved command and solid spring performance overall.

The third man up has the most to prove in 2024 after back-to-back down seasons. One of the few remaining pieces of the Nolan Arenado trade, left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber has had a bumpy spring with a 9.95 ERA over five starts and 12 2⁄ 3 innings. However, Gomber’s spring is difficult to evaluate because he’s been working on implementing mechanical changes to better protect his back, which has ended his season with injury twice since joining the Rockies. Gomber has attributed some of his rougher performances to misfiring with his new windup, falling back into old parts of his mechanics. Gomber looked much sharper in his most recent start this spring. He worked five complete innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up just one earned run on four hits.

The four and five spots of the rotation have righties Ryan Feltner and Dakota Hudson bringing up the rear. Feltner’s recovery from a traumatic head injury via comebacker in 2023 has led him into a solid spring. He’s embraced the role of being a power pitcher qith a 5.40 ERA over four starts and has struck out 11 batters in 11 2⁄ 3 innings of work. Feltner’s fourth start of the spring against the Chicago Cubs was a showcase of his potential with the rotation. He struck out six batters over 5 2⁄ 3 innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits.

One of the Rockies’ newer arrivals, Hudson has also earned himself a spot after a solid spring despite a bumpy beginning. Over four starts he has an ERA of 3.60, though he’s pitched just nine innings so far. Hudson showcased the upside he showed before his Tommy John surgery in his most recent start against the Cleveland Guardians. He pitched for 4 2⁄ 3 shutout innings while giving up only three hits and one walk. Meanwhile he piled on the strikeouts by fanning six batters. Hudson will have one final start of the spring this afternoon.

Righties Peter Lambert and Anthony Molina have also both made the Opening Day roster, though both will be operating as long relievers out of the bullpen at the beginning of the season. Lambert pitched the second most innings this spring at 16 2⁄ 3 while also throwing the second most strikeouts with 15 over six appearances and three starts. Molina—the intriguing pick from the Tampa Bay Rays in the Rule 5 draft—struck out ten batters in 11 1⁄ 3 innings and will make his big league debut this season.

With the rotation set for the March 28th Opening Day against the Arizona Diamondbacks, one would expect the rest of the roster to quickly fall into place. However, there are more questions that need answering after a strange week in transactions by the Rockies.

The acquisition of OF/SS Greg Jones was one that came with some confusion. Now the no. 23 prospect per MLB Pipeline, the arrival of Jones from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for left-handed pitcher Joe Rock (no. 15 PuRP) came with the corresponding move of Sam Hilliard being designated for assignment. Why would a team desperate for pitching in the Rockies trade away one of their top pitching prospects for yet another outfield and middle infield prospect?

With Hilliard being designated for assignment it at least seemed that Jones would maybe slot in as the backup for Brenton Doyle, as the two have comparable speed. However, Jones is now expected to start the season with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes and the Rockies made yet another strange transaction.

On Sunday morning the Rockies acquired OF/1B Jake Cave from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and in a corresponding move they released Bradley Zimmer. Zimmer was having an excellent spring, hitting .378./.429/.556 with a home run, five doubles, and four stolen bases. His plus speed and solid glove made him seem to be the favorite for the backup outfield job.

Cave, meanwhile, is having a solid spring but lacks the speed and glove that made Zimmer, Hilliard, or Jones appealing for the spot. The 31-year-old is also yet another outfield and corner infield combo on a team that already has too many of those, including Sean Bouchard and Michael Toglia. The Rockies still must figure out what they are planning with Bouchard and Toglia, as well as 1B/DH Elehuris Montero.

His presence on the 40-man roster—with Germán Márquez heading to the 60-day IL—also removes some of the flexibility the Rockies had with the 40-man heading into the season. In order to add players like Alan Trejo—who quietly had a very strong spring and in the running for the backup infielder/utilityman job—or other pitchers the team might need, they will now have to designate an additional player for assignment and expose them to waivers. It’s difficult to see who the Rockies would be comfortable exposing at this time.

While the Rockies’ starting rotation heading into the 2024 campaign may be set, there are many other questions left to be answered for the Opening Day 26-man roster and the season as a whole. Compounding matters is the Rockies creating more of those questions that need to be answered.

Spring training draws to a close tomorrow and Opening Day is less than a week away. How the Rockies will answer these questions will remain a mystery until the last minute.

According to reports, Colorado Rockies, Ezequiel Tovar agree to extension | Purple Row

While the team has yet to fully confirm the news, credible sources have reported that the Rockies and starting shortstop Ezequiel Tovar have come to terms on a 7-year, $63.5 million extension that includes an eighth year option. This option would bring the total to roughly $84 million and lock down Tovar for the foreseeable future.

Here’s why to expect Beck in the big leagues sooner than later | MLB.com

Rockies top prospect Jordan Beck (no. 6 PuRP) had an excellent spring, winning the award for the club’s Spring Training MVP. Beck will begin the year with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes, but Rockies fans can expect him to make his big league debut very soon.

Congratulations to Jordan Beck, winner of the 2024 Abby Greer Award



Beck is the Rockies Spring Training MVP. pic.twitter.com/21EEGLaKBU — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 24, 2024

