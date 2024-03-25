Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 29 thread: Dakota Hudson vs Colin Rea

Spring training 2024 is coming to an end. Today marks the penultimate game and the last “road game” for the Colorado Rockies. They take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Maryvale this afternoon, and the Brewers will visit the Rockies at Salt River Fields tomorrow.

Dakota Hudson was recently named the fifth starter for the Rox, and they will get one last look at him before the regular season starts. Hudson pitched ten total innings across four spring games, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits with seven walks and 11 strikeouts. He posted a 1-1 record with a 3.60 ERA.

Hudson will face Brewers’ righty Colin Rea. Rea has also pitched in four games, throwing across 12 2⁄ 3 innings. He allowed seven runs (all earned) on 12 hits with just three walks and 14 strikeouts.

We are still awaiting final roster news. Who do you think will make the team in the next 36 hours?

First Pitch: 2:10 MDT

TV: Not available

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

Lineups

#Rockies lineup. Jake Cave leads off, makes Rox debut. At Brewers. pic.twitter.com/0w5VNQbQ4J — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) March 25, 2024