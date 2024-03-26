When it comes to making predictions for the coming MLB season, I tend to prefer writing a (very rough) SWOT analysis that includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This strikes me as a more nuanced (and slightly different) approach to the topic at hand.

So here’s my best attempt to write a SWOT analysis of the 2024 Colorado Rockies.

(And for those of you who do this professionally, please bear with my amateur application of the form.)

Strengths: Characteristics that give an organization an advantage over others

Despite the conventional wisdom, the Rockies do have some strengths.

A stellar defense — Mike Petriello projected that the Rockies would have one of the top defensive teams in baseball, and the Rockies have the hardware to prove it. Ryan McMahon and Ezequiel Tovar are Gold Glove finalists; Brenton Doyle won a Gold Glove in 2023; and Brendan Rodgers won in 2022. Nolan Jones should have been a finalist, but he failed to meet the minimum-innings threshold.

What happens at first base and in right field remains a mystery, but the rest of the defense is solid — and when playing with a shaky rotation, having reliable defense matters.

A better bullpen than most think — The Rockies have a low-key bullpen, save Justin Lawrence’s flashy sweeper, but as the season begins, this is a solid crew. If Tyler Kinley can return to form and Jake Bird can bounce back from overuse, this stands to be a stalwart part of the team. Moreover, they’ve added Jalen Beeks and will have Lucas Gilbreath back soon. Plus, there are reinforcements waiting for their call. (BTW, the 2023 Rockies bullpen was excellent for the first half of 2023 until overuse exhausted them, leaving them in the MLB ERA basement — 5.41.)

Weaknesses: Characteristics that place the organization at a disadvantage relative to others

This part of the analysis is substantial.

The starting rotation — The Rockies’ rotation is still recovering from a series of injuries that set them reeling in 2023. The good news is that Kyle Freeland appears to have returned to form, and Ryan Feltner is back. The rest, however, is less tested. If Cal Quantrill has fully recovered from a shoulder injury, that will be good.

As for Dakota Hudson, a pitching-starved St. Louis Cardinals team did not non-tender him without reason, and his lack of fastball velocity remains a cause for concern. Finally, Austin Gomber and Peter Lambert have suffered from injuries and inconsistency. Clearly, Bud Black will work with what he has — and the Rockies should get Germán Márquez back after the All-Star Break. But this is not a strong rotation with which to begin a campaign. They will need to stay healthy and go deep enough into games to protect the bullpen.

The offense — It seems impossible for a team that plays half its game at Coors Field, but the Rockies’ offense is one of the worst in baseball, a point hitting coach Hensley Meullens made when pointing out he was embarrassed by all the strikeouts. The Rockies have struggled offensively for the last few years — the lowest wRC+ in MLB, third-highest K%, and bottom-five OBP. So far, there’s little indication that has changed going in 2024. Given the challenges facing the rotation, the Rockies best hope lies in a powerful offense. That seems unlikely in 2024.

The contrast is made even clearer given that not far from 20th and Blake, the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets are once again on championship trajectories — and probably rostering two MVPs as well.

The Rockies have given their fans cause to grow apathetic. (Read the comments anywhere: Baseball fans love baseball, and they like the Rockies players, but they loathe the organization’s acceptance of mediocrity.) Fans can change a game, but a short-sighted owner has squandered this advantage (and any good will) from local fans.

Opportunities: Elements in the environment that the organization could exploit to its advantage

There are some opportunities — maybe more than you think.

Coors Field — We spend a lot of time hearing about #Coors, and I’m not here to argue that it is not one of the most challenging ballparks in the game. However, the Rockies have failed to weaponize it in a way that works in their favor. The Rockies need to make other teams dread arriving in Denver. It’s an opportunity the organization has not capitalized on.

The Rockies should be able to make some trades — We learned last year that Bill Schmidt is willing to make deals, and the Rockies looked quite different at the end of the season from their March debut. If Schmidt can continue that in 2024 — and he’s said he’s open to trading and that some of the prospects will probably not be with the team by the end of the season — he has a chance to improve the Rockies going forward. Cal Quantrill, Dakota Hudson, Brendan Rodgers, and any number of relievers may find themselves on contending teams. There are opportunities here.

Threats: Elements in the environment that could cause trouble for the organization

This one is easy.

The NL West — All of the teams in the NL West got better — some, markedly so. An already stacked Los Angeles Dodgers became lethal; the Arizona Diamondbacks lengthened their roster and rotation; and the San Francisco Giants made some key additions. This was always going to be a tough season for the Rockies; after a flurry of competitor signings, it got much worse.

Closing thoughts

A successful season for the Rockies will find them better in September than they are in March. That’s not about the record. Rather, it means that young players will be given substantial development time at the major-league level and that Schmidt will improve the roster.

This can be a good season for Rockies fans, but they will need to calibrate their expectations.

Besides, watching Brenton Doyle, Nolan Jones, and Ezequiel Tovar will never not be fun.

As for predictions, look for mine with the rest of the Purple Row staff on Thursday!

Use the comments to let me know what I’ve missed.

