Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 30 thread: Aaron Ashby vs. Ryan Feltner

It’s the final day of spring training for the Colorado Rockies as they will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers one last time at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

The Rockies have been busy at work combing the roster, announcing that Sean Bouchard has been optioned to Triple-A, paving the way for Michael Toglia to crack the Opening Day roster. Additionally, Alan Trejo has been selected for the team, but a corresponding move to open up space on 40-man has yet to be announced. Reliever Victor Vodnik has also been informed that he has made the roster.

Ryan Feltner will make one final start before the regular season today. Aside from his outing on March 4, Feltner has had a strong spring, posting a 5.40 ERA in 9 2⁄ 3 innings of work. In his most recent start, he allowed one run on four hits in 5 2⁄ 3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, tallying six strikeouts against just one walk. Overall, Feltner has 10 strikeouts to just 4 walks this spring. He slots in as the number four pitcher in the Rockies rotation.

He’ll square against Aaron Ashby who is making his third appearance of spring training. In just three innings of work he has allowed six runs, five earned, on four hits with three strikeouts and four walks. He was recently optioned to Triple-A where he will begin the season with the Nashville Sounds.

First Pitch: 1:10 MDT

TV: Rockies.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, MLB.com (Brewers feed)

Lineups