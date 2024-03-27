After roughly six weeks of rigorous spring training action and evaluation, the Opening Day roster has finally become clear after lots of speculation and theorizing, Now, as we wait for the regular season to begin tomorrow in Arizona, how will the Colorado Rockies initially set up for the 162 game marathon?

Catcher (2): Elias Díaz, Jacob Stalling

Entering the final year of the three-year extension he signed after the 2021 season, Elias Díaz will once again be tasked with catching the bulk of the 2024 season. He’ll look to follow up his All-Star campaign where he hit .267/.316/.409 with 14 home runs in 141 games with another durable year behind the dish.

The Rockies though are likely to lighten the load behind the plate for Díaz thanks to the acquisition of Jacob Stallings. The former Gold Glover has tailed off offensively the past few seasons but has been highly regarded by the Rockies for his work with the young pitchers. However, entering the final game of spring training Wednesday, Stallings has hit .276/.432/.846 in 14 games. The Rockies are hoping that the veteran duo can stabilize and guide a pitching staff full of young arms and veterans trying to bounce back.

First Base (1): Kris Bryant

Though his position may change on occasion, Kris Bryant is penciled in as the regular first baseman where he will likely see the bulk of his starts, with occasional stints in right field and designated hitter. Entering the third year of the seven-year, $182 million contract he signed in 2022, the Rockies are banking on a healthy season from Bryant. Injuries have limited him to just 122 games in a Rockies uniform and there has been a severe lack of power from the former MVP.

Bryant has a lot to prove in 2024, especially after comments made early in spring training gave the perception that he doesn’t want to be here. Despite him clearing up those comments, fans are still leery of what he can provide to the team. The organization on the other hand has full faith in him and is relying on him to lead this young group into the future.

Second Base (1): Brendan Rodgers

Escaping spring training unscathed was the goal for Brendan Rodgers as injuries have plagued his career. The Gold Glove second baseman has been operating out the clean-up spot in the lineup and has enjoyed a strong spring training. With top prospect Adael Amador on his heels knocking on the door of the big leagues, Rodgers has to prove he can be a consistent, healthy, and productive player to potentially give the Rockies a nice trade chip this summer.

Third Base (1): Ryan McMahon

While the defense has always been spectacular, Ryan McMahon has struggled to find consistency at the plate. He led the Rockies with 23 home runs in 2024, but he also set a franchise record for more strikeouts in a season. A breakout, consistent year for McMahon will go a long way for himself and the Rockies as a whole. A shortened swing has helped McMahon find more consistency in spring training, but carrying it over to the regular season will be the storyline to watch in 2024. Still, amid his six-year, $70 million extension he signed in 2022, this season seems like a crucial one for McMahon.

Shortstop (1): Ezequiel Tovar

The 22-year-old shortstop signed a seven-year $63 million contract with an eighth-year option on Sunday, marking a secure future for both Ezequiel Tovar and the Rockies. Tovar looks to build upon a solid rookie campaign that saw him as a finalist for the Gold Glove award at shortstop. An overaggressive approach at the plate led him to swing and miss at a lot of breaking balls, resulting in plenty of strikeouts. The Rockies are hopeful he can continue to mature and refine himself so that he can become the superstar they project him to be.

Outfield (4): Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle, Charlie Blackmon, Michael Toglia

The Rockies outfield defense enters the season stronger than it did a year ago. Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle present two Gold Glove-caliber defenders in left and center field respectively. Doyle was the best defensive center fielder in all of baseball a season ago on his way to winning a Gold Glove. Jones looks to extend his offensive production throughout a full season and surpass the 20-20 season he had a year ago. Doyle has continually made adjustments and is aiming to prove that he isn’t just a one-trick pony, but can provide quality offense and an ability to get on base regularly.

Michael Toglia made his first Opening Day with a strong performance in spring training. He displayed better power and while strikeouts are still a lingering concern, Toglia’s offseason adjustments to at the plate have paid off. His flexibility to play both corner outfield positions and first base could net him plenty of at-bats. While Charlie Blackmon is likely to see more time as the designated hitter, the team has acknowledged they could rely on him to start in the outfield more often than we think.

Designated hitter (1): Elehuris Montero

Out of minor league options, 2024 is a crucial year for Elehuris Montero. The power potential is there, but consistency has eluded Montero at the plate. He will cycle through first base and the DH spot with the team along with Bryant and Toglia but will have to be diligent in his craft to find that consistency and earn more starts during the season.

Bench/utility (2): Alan Trejo, Jake Cave

Alan Trejo provides a quality glove capable of playing solid defense and both middle infield positions and third base. While the bat isn’t game-altering, the quality at-bats and sneaky pop on the bench are useful pieces for the veteran. Jake Cave was acquired from the Phillies on Sunday, immediately slotting in on the bench. The team has pointed to how they value his “gritty” nature as a player and the fact that he has adapted to a role on the bench. He will be relied on to provide depth at all three outfield positions, as well as first base if needed.

Starting Rotation (5): Kyle Freeland (LHP), Cal Quantrill (RHP), Austin Gomber (LHP). Ryan Feltner (RHP), Dakota Hudson (RHP)

An incredible spring training, backed by a lively fastball, netted Kyle Freeland his third Opening Day start. With Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela on the shelf recovering from Tommy John surgery, the team is relying on Freeland to headline the rotation and set the tone as a leader.

He’ll be rejoined by returning starters, Austin Gomber and Ryan Felter. Gomber struggled a bit this spring as a result of mechanical changes to address his back but has also shown flashes of brilliance that can show how good of a pitcher he can be. Aside from one bad outing, Feltner turned in an excellent spring training where he showed off his transition into a power pitcher. A devastating fastball to set up his secondary pitches helped him wrack up the punchouts and keep walks in check.

Newly acquired pitcher Cal Quantrill aims to return to his old self after injuries limited him the past season. The Rockies are hoping he can get back to eating innings and stabilizing the roster. Aside from a rough final outing of spring training, Quantrill showed indications he’s ready to tackle the beast of Coors Field and could provide a quality season in purple.

Additionally, Dakota Hudson looks to rebound from injury-plagued seasons in the past. While walks were an issue in camp, Hudson also showed an improved ability to get strikeouts while remaining true to his pitch-to-contact style of throwing.

Bullpen: Jalen Beeks (LHP), Jake Bird (RHP), Tyler Kinley (RHP), Peter Lambert (RHP), Justin Lawrence (RHP), Nick Mears (RHP), Anthony Molina (RHP), Victor Vodnik (RHP)

While somewhat inexperienced with plenty of question marks still, the Rockies bullpen could once again become a strength for the team in 2024. Justin Lawrence will begin the season as the closer while Jake Bird and Tyler Kinley look to provide stability and lockdown outings. Jalen Beeks starts the season as the lone lefty while Lucas Gilbreath continues to work back from Tommy John surgery. Peter Lambert will work as the long reliever, but could likely work his way back into the rotation. Nick Mears, who is also out of options, turned in a solid spring and looks to find consistent command to allow his lively fastball to do work.

The team will carry two rookies in the bullpen to begin the season. Anthony Molina, a Rule-5 pick, was able to earn his spot with the team and the Rockies are looking to give him opportunities to develop at the big league level with the hopes that he can make some spot starts in the future and be a rotation option. Victor Vodnik didn’t have the greatest spring training, but the Rockies are still high on his arsenal and potential to become a dominant closer.

Closing thoughts

While the Rockies aren’t expected to make a run for the playoffs this season, the Opening Day roster shows inclinations for where the team is headed. There is a lot to like about the potential of this roster, especially concerning some of the younger players on the squad entering their sophomore seasons. The rotation has the potential to be competitive if things go according to plan. While there were some snubs from the Opening Day roster, there will likely be plenty of changes through the month of April. The theme of the 2024 season is “building for the future” and the majority of the roster points to that.

