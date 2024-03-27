 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Affected by Altitude: Sitting down with Spokane Indians Partner Services and Mascot Coordinator Aaron Croom

Evan sits down with Aaron Croom, Partner Services and Mascot Coordinator for the High-A Spokane Indians!

By Evan Lang
/ new
Spokane Indians Mascots (left to right) KC, Ribby, OTTO, and Doris outside of Avista Stadium in Spokane, Washington.
Photo courtesy of the Spokane Indians
Spokane Indians

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

★ ★ ★

Evan sits down with Aaron Croom, Partner Services and Mascot Coordinator for the Colorado Rockies’ High-A affiliate Spokane Indians. They discuss the Indians’ history, public outreach, what the job entails, and mascot performances!

This was a very fun and interesting interview and we hope you all enjoy it!

★ ★ ★

Rocky Mountain Rooftop has also opened a shop! You can support the show with your purchase!

Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!

★ ★ ★

Follow us on Twitter: @RockyMtnRooftop

Subscribe on YouTube!

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...