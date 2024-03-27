Affected by Altitude: Sitting down with Spokane Indians Partner Services and Mascot Coordinator Aaron Croom

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!
★ ★ ★
Evan sits down with Aaron Croom, Partner Services and Mascot Coordinator for the Colorado Rockies’ High-A affiliate Spokane Indians. They discuss the Indians’ history, public outreach, what the job entails, and mascot performances!
This was a very fun and interesting interview and we hope you all enjoy it!
★ ★ ★
Rocky Mountain Rooftop has also opened a shop! You can support the show with your purchase!
Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!
★ ★ ★
Follow us on Twitter: @RockyMtnRooftop
★ ★ ★
Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!
Loading comments...