Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Guess the Rockie Round Two

Every Rockie Ever is a show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this new round of Guess the Rockie, Skyler and Dustin put their player knowledge to the test. Skyler selected four position players while Dustin selected four pitchers. The caveat is that the players couldn’t have appeared in more than two seasons with the team. They have fun trying to remember players from the early 90s while also reminiscing about players that might be better forgotten.

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple. From the greats of Todd Helton and Larry Walker to obscure ones like Kent Bottenfield and Tim Christman. Join the Timmins brothers as they endeavor to shine a light on Every Rockie Ever.

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

Twitter: @EveryRockieEver, @RockyMtnRooftop, @FansFirstSN

Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!