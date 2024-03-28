Colorado Rockies game no. 1 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen

The Colorado Rockies quest to rebound from a franchise rock-bottom 2023 season where they lost 103 games. It will be a challenging start to their climb towards respectability in 2024 as they will face off against the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks to being the new campaign.

Kyle Freeland will get the ball once again for the Rockies on Opening Day — his third time starting the first game of the new season. Freeland saw a bump in his velocity this spring and finished the Cactus League season with a 2.37 ERA in 19 IP. It was an encouraging sign for the lefty, hinting at a possible return to his old form. That would certainly be a welcomed outcome as Freeland posted a 6-14 record with a 5.03 ERA in 155 2⁄ 3 innings last year.

Opposing Freeland and the Rockies is Arizona ace Zac Gallen. Gallen had a tremendous 2023 season with a 17-9 record and 125 ERA+, earning his first All-Star team and finishing the season third in the NL Cy Young voting.

First Pitch: 8:10 PM MDT

TV: DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum, Fubo, Rockies.tv, MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: