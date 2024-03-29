Colorado Rockies game no. 2 thread: Cal Quantrill vs. Merrill Kelly

It’s hard to follow a historic Opening Day loss, but the Rockies will try to do better today with another game against the defending National League Champion Diamondbacks.

Maybe having a new Rockie on the mound will help.

Cal Quantrill, the 29-year-old right hander joined the Rockies in a trade with Cleveland in November, is in his sixth MLB season. When he appeared at Rockies Fest in January, KOA Radio Rockies play-by-play broader Jack Corrigan asked Quantrill how he would describe himself as a pitcher to Rockies fans. Instead of talking about specific pitches or philosophies, Quantrill talked about his desire to win.

“I like to think of myself as extremely competitive,” Quantrill said. “I am not locked into any one game plan. If something isn’t working, I am more than happy to go to the second option and try as many things as possible.”

Quantrill has a 35-23 record in his career. That’s a .603 winning record.

Merril Kelly, the 35-year RHP, will be on the mound for Arizona. He went 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 187 strikeouts in 30 appearances last year. This will be Kelly’s 13th time facing the Rockies. In his career against Colorado, he’s 5-3 with a 3.89 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP. In the last two seasons, Merrill is 4-0 in six appearances with a 1.71 ERA against the Rockies.

The Rockies will roll out the same lineup as on Thursday, but Kris Bryant will be in right field instead of first base, Elehuris Montero will be at first base instead of DH and Charlie Blackmon will be DH instead of in right field.

Before the game starts, the Diamondbacks will receive their NL Pennant Championship rings.

A side note plea: Cal, no pressure, but can you please give the Rockies a chance today so that fans can be happy about baseball again? You’ll win a lot of fans over if you’re just decent today. Thanks!

First Pitch: 7:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: