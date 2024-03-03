Colorado Rockies spring training game no. 11 thread: Austin Gomber vs Gavin Stone

The Colorado Rockies are heading to Camelback Ranch for their second matchup of the spring against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber will make his second start of the spring against Dodgers sophomore righty Gavin Stone. This will also be the first time the Rockies will see Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani in Dodger blue.

The Rockies have also completed their first wave of camp reassignments. INF Warming Bernabel has been optioned to Double-A Hartford. Infielders Connor Kaiser, Grant Lavigne, and Ryan Ritter, outfielders Benny Montgomery and Bladimir Restituyo, and pitchers Carson Palmquist, Joe Rock, and Kyle Wilcox have been reassigned to minor league camp.

The Rockies have 59 players remaining that are assigned to the Major League camp, including 19 non-roster invites.

First Pitch: 1:05 PM MST

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers), MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

Lineups: