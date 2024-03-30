Weekend Rockpile: Opening Day has come... and gone

It finally happened! Opening Day has come... and gone! Unfortunately, the Colorado Rockies have yet to really show up. In two games thus far, they have been on the wrong side of history with a 16-1 clubbing on Thursday against the reigning NL-champion Arizona Diamondbacks, which saw them set a record for most hits allowed on the road in a single inning. On Friday, they only lost 7-3 and they recorded their first homer, triple and error of the season. Can they pull out a win tonight?

What are your initial thoughts on the Rockies’ rocky start to the 2024 campaign? Can they resurrect the season this Easter weekend?

★ ★ ★

