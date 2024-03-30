Colorado Rockies game no. 3 thread: Austin Gomber vs Tommy Henry

Last night, the Colorado Rockies lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second time in a row. However, they only lost 7-3 and recorded their first homer and triple, so that’s something. They also recorded seven hits, but 11 strikeouts. It has to get better soon, right? The Rockies are currently the only winless team in the NL West, while the Diamondbacks are the only undefeated team in the division. Can they fix that tonight?

Austin Gomber will make his 2024 debut for the Rockies this evening. In 2023, Gomber posted a 9-9 record and 5.50 ERA in 27 starts. He logged 43 walks and 87 strikeouts while opponents slashed .297/.351/.513. Gomber came over as part of that trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in February 2021, and has gone 23-25 with a 5.22 ERA in 83 appearances (67 starts) with the Rockies. He owns a 3-0 record against the Diamondbacks in 10 career outings (six starts) and 1-0 record in three career outings (two starts) at Chase Field. Can he be the one to right the ship?

Gomber will pitch against Snakes’ lefty Tommy Henry. Henry made his MLB debut in August 2022 and has made 26 appearances (25 starts) for the Diamondbacks. This is the first year that Henry has made the Opening Day roster. Henry has faced the Rockies three times and is also 3-0 against them with a 3.57 ERA. He is 2-4 at Chase Field. Which lefty will record their first-career loss against the other team? Tune in to find out!

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The visiting Rockies:

And the home D-backs: