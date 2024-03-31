Colorado Rockies game no. 4 thread: Ryan Feltner vs Brandon Pfaadt

After a beatdown in their first two games of the season, the Colorado Rockies rebounded last night with a beatdown of their own against the defending National League-Champion Arizona Diamondbacks. Now the rebuilding Rockies have a shot to end their season opening series on a high note and salvage a series split in the desert.

Making his first start of the 2024 season is the right-handed Ryan Feltner. Now fully recovered from his injuries in 2023 that included a fractured skull from a comeback line drive, Feltner has embraced a new identity as a power pitcher. His primary pitch is now a four-seam fastball that averages 96-97 MPH and he believes it can reach triple digits with a little work. Feltner earned his spot in the rotation after posting a 4.02 ERA over 15 2⁄ 3 innings this spring.

On the bump for the Diamondbacks is right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt. After making his big-league debut last season to mixed results, Pfaadt found himself as a critical piece for the Diamondbacks’ journey to the World Series. He made three combined starts in the NLDS and NLCS, allowing just two earned runs over 14 combined innings of work. Pfaadt works with a five-pitch arsenal in which his four-seam fastball and sweeper are the primary one-two punch. He also throws a changeup, a curveball, and a sinker. He made just one start against the Rockies last season during which he pitched for 3 2⁄ 3 innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

First Pitch: 2:10 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: