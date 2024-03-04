Back in 2021, the Colorado Rockies inked Elias Díaz to a three-year, $14.5 million contract extension. Over the last two seasons, Díaz has played in 246 games. In 2023, he played a career-high 141 games and made his first All-Star appearance — the first Rockies catcher to be named to the Midsummer Classic. He was also named the All-Star Game MVP — the first Rockie to win the award and the seventh catcher — after swatting the game-winning home run in the eighth inning, ending the American League’s nine-year win streak. It was quite the year for Díaz.

However, the Rockies have struggled to find a decent backup for Díaz.

Brian Serven was optioned and recalled a few times before ultimately being lost to waivers in January 2024. The Rockies brought in Jorge Alfaro in June, but he was DFA’d just three weeks later.

Austin Wynns ultimately served as the primary backup in 2023 — playing in 45 games — but he was outrighted at the end of the season and now is in the Cincinnati Reds’ organization.

So, what does the Rockies’ 2024 backstop situation look like?

The Starter

When the Rockies signed Díaz to a minor league deal on January 6, 2020, it was a low-risk move at the time. Díaz performed admirably, and the Rockies rewarded him in 2021. He did regress a smidge in 2022, but had that career year in 2023.

Entering the final year of his contract, and his age-33 season, Díaz is the bona fide starter.

He played in a career-high 141 games and slashed .267/.316/.409 while setting career highs in hits (130), total bases (199), doubles (25), RBI (72), and walks (34). His 14 homers were second only to the 18 he swatted in 2021.

Díaz performed much better in the first half than the second half. He slashed .277/.328/.435 in 80 games in the first half with nine home runs, 15 doubles, and one triple. In the second half, his slash dropped dramatically to .255/.299/.375 in 65 games with just five homers and 10 doubles.

The Backup

Behind Díaz will likely be offseason signee Jacob Stallings.

The 34-year-old veteran was signed by the Rockies as a free agent on January 5, 2024. Stallings spent the last two seasons with the Miami Marlins, and was teammates with Díaz from 2016-2019. He is known for his defense and ability to handle pitchers, which is something the Rockies will need as they look to rebuild their rotation

(Evan Lang wrote an excellent profile on Stallings after his signing in January.)

Depth Options

Hunter Goodman (No. 16 PuRP) is a super-utility player who has spent time behind the dish at various levels in the minors. He hasn’t done any catching at the big-league level yet, but he has been keeping his skills fresh and spring training as a bullpen catcher and would likely be the first option since he’s already on the 40-man roster.

Drew Romo (No. 7 PuRP) is on the cusp of being big-league ready. The former 35th-overall draft pick is knocking at the door of the bigs, and could make his MLB debut later this year.

Romo spent most of his time in Hartford, playing 91 games for the Yard Goats and slashing .254/.313/.440 with 13 homers, 18 doubles, and 2 triples. He also stole six bases in 13 attempts.

He made a brief four-game cameo with the Albuquerque Isotopes before representing the Rockies in the Arizona Fall League. In the AFL, Romo played in 11 games and slashed a modest .231/.375/.359 with one double, two triples, two RBI, eight walks and one stolen base (in his only attempt). Romo has been pegged as the Rockies’ catcher of the future, and that future might come this year depending on what happens with the two veterans already behind the plate.

Willie MacIver is still with the Rockies, as well, and has yet to make his MLB debut. The 27-year-old seemed poised to break through, even making a Futures Game appearance in 2021, but has since fallen off the radar. In 2023, he did not play until June 15 (presumeably due to injuries), where he played in 13 games. He was then promoted back up to Albuquerque, appearing in 49 games. It was a career-low for MacIver, and hopefully he can bounce back in 2024.

In Case of Disaster

Tony Wolters recently rejoined the Rockies as the bench coach for their Arizona Complex League team.

Maybe he could catch a few games?