When the Colorado Rockies claimed familiar face Sam Hilliard from the Baltimore Orioles last Wednesday, I was a little surprised at the mixed reaction the transaction brought. While I do understand some trepidation regarding roster moves made by this front office—especially when it comes to nostalgia and bringing “home” former players—I do believe that the Rockies reuniting with Sam Hilliard is ultimately a good decision.

Hilliard was originally selected by the Rockies in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB draft out of Wichita State and was ranked as high as no. 9 by MLB Pipeline as a Rockies organizational prospect. He made his debut in 2019 and had an intriguing rookie campaign during which he hit .273/.356/.649 over 87 at-bats. He hit four doubles, two triples, and seven home runs with 13 RBI in that first taste of the majors.

Hilliard hit .225/.301/.492 with 27 home runs over his first three seasons with the Rockies. However, he struggled immensely in his fourth season. Hilliard posted an OPS of just .544 in 2022 and hit just two home runs. The following offseason the Rockies decided to move on, dealing Hilliard to the Atlanta Braves for a minor league pitcher. He spent a large portion of the 2023 season on the injured list and was claimed off waivers by the Orioles in November.

Now 30-years-old, Hilliard has returned to the team that drafted him and is fighting for a roster spot. There has been concern from Rockies fans that his presence will block prospects or younger players such as Michael Toglia—or prospects like Jordan Beck—from regular playing time. However, the Rockies front office has made clear the reason why Hilliard was brought back.

“We are looking for competition for that fifth outfielder spot,” general manager Bill Schmidt told the Denver Post. “Right now, Sam will be competing with (Bradley) Zimmer for that spot. At least for now. We’ll see how it works out.”

The Rockies have made clear this offseason that they prefer a veteran for the backup outfielder role, preferring their prospects get regular at-bats in the minors than sit on the bench most of the week. Meanwhile, the Opening Day starting right fielder job is still up for grabs for Toglia, Hunter Goodman, or Sean Bouchard.

Hilliard fills the same criteria as his direct competition in camp, Bradley Zimmer. A left-handed hitter who can play all three outfield spots with a focus on center field. This way Brenton Doyle—who has been without a true backup—has someone to get him off his feet every now and then when working the cavernous Coors outfield.

Both outfielders have a positive career DRS in center field, though arguably Hilliard is a stronger left fielder than center fielder. Zimmer is the better overall defender with 14 career outs above average, 15 defensive runs saved, and a 7.8 ultimate zone rating compared to Hilliard’s 8 DRS, -2 OAA, and 2.8 UZR.

Where Hilliard has the advantage over Zimmer is at the plate. An overall better hitter with more bop in his bat, the big lefty has a career .725 OPS compared to .631 by Zimmer. However, Hilliard has always struggled with strikeouts. He holds a career 33.8% strikeout rate compared to a 9.8% walk rate. In 2023 with the Braves he held a career worst 42.3% strikeout rate.

“It’s something that I’m always trying to get better at,” he told Patrick Saunders. “It’s been my issue in the past but it’s something that I think I can be much better at. I’ve been working really hard on my swing and my approach. That was really my target during the offseason, making the right adjustments. I think I have made some real strides.”

Hilliard also brings a strong clubhouse element in his return as he is well-liked by both his coaches and teammates. Hilliard was golfing in Sarasota, Florida with fellow former Rockies prospect Tyler Nevin when he received the call from the Orioles that he had been waived and claimed by the Rockies. He told Rockies.tv’s Marc Stout that he didn’t know how to feel at first, but is happy to be back and feels like he’s “home.”

I’m excited to come back. A lot of my really close friends are there and I’m close with the staff. I know (manager) Buddy (Black) very well, and I loved playing in Colorado. I want to help the Rockies win.”

Claimed off waivers, the Rockies only owe Hilliard the $800,000 contract the Orioles had signed him to and if they decide to keep him on board he’s only in his first year of arbitration eligibility. While he does own a 40-man roster spot, they were able to obtain him without dropping anyone else with the necessity of needing to move Antonio Senzatela to the 60-day IL while he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. The Rockies would also be able to move on from him with relative ease should he not make the Opening Day 26-man roster. They’ve shown willingness to move on from him when needed before and it’s possible that Hilliard would accept a minor league role if designated for assignment.

Most importantly, Hilliard knows why he’s here. He has experience as the fourth or fifth outfielder and is prepared to take that role again with the Rockies, though he does strive for a greater role should he find a rhythm.

“At the end of the day, I’ll do whatever is asked, but I think I’m more than a fifth outfielder. I would like to earn a more consistent spot if I can. I think I can help the team win some baseball games if I settle in and get in a groove.”

Reuniting with Sam Hilliard is ultimately a good decision by the organization. He provides a low-risk, high-reward backup outfield option at minimal cost. Should he claim a spot on the Opening Day roster, he should be a solid addition for a difficult 2024 campaign.

★ ★ ★

Karros vs Karros, and it’s all caught on dad’s video | MLB.com

Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers featured a cool emotional moment for both teams. Rockies prospect Kyle Karros met his father Eric at home plate to exchange lineup cards. Kyle Karros also singled against his dad’s team during the game.

3 takeaways from the Rockies’ first week of spring training | Rox Pile

With the first full week—and change—of spring training officially in the books, Tanner Vogt over at Rox Pile breaks down the three major takeaways so far.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!