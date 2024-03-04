Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 12 thread: Spencer Howard vs. Dakota Hudson

The Colorado Rockies will get their second look at free agent signing Dakota Hudson as he takes the mound to start against the San Francisco Giants. Hudson tossed a scoreless inning in his first outing, but threw more pitches than he would have wanted, issuing a couple of walks. He’ll be followed by rotation hopefuls Ryan Feltner and Peter Lambert, as well as Ty Blach, John Curtiss, Jalen Beeks, and Gavin Hollowell.
First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT
TV: N/A
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish); MLB.com (Giants feed)
Lineups
First the visiting Giants: UNAVAILABLE AT TIME OF PUBLISHING
and the home Rockies:
#Rockies lineup vs. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/34VsB6e2MK— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) March 4, 2024
Loading comments...