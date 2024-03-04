Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 12 thread: Spencer Howard vs. Dakota Hudson

The Colorado Rockies will get their second look at free agent signing Dakota Hudson as he takes the mound to start against the San Francisco Giants. Hudson tossed a scoreless inning in his first outing, but threw more pitches than he would have wanted, issuing a couple of walks. He’ll be followed by rotation hopefuls Ryan Feltner and Peter Lambert, as well as Ty Blach, John Curtiss, Jalen Beeks, and Gavin Hollowell.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: N/A

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish); MLB.com (Giants feed)

Lineups

First the visiting Giants: UNAVAILABLE AT TIME OF PUBLISHING

and the home Rockies: